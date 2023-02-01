Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in downtown Indianapolis with glass blowing, candle pouring, and more!
Whether you’re an adventurous couple, family celebrating the season, or a friend group out on the town, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy in downtown Indianapolis this Valentine’s Day. Max Wing, PR & Communications Manager at Downtown Indy, Inc., joined us to share a list of the top must-do experiences, both on Valentine’s Day and surrounding dates.
WISH-TV
Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You’re in for a special treat this Valentine’s Day! 💗. Marsha’s Specialty Desserts and Tierney’s Catering joined Saturday’s Daybreak to share some of their Valentine’s Day packages for sale this year. Their desserts taste as good as they look! You...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Circle City Soul Food
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday’s Tasty Takeout is Circle City Soul Food. Owner Mary Hardy Allen and her sister joined “All Indiana” to discuss the secret of what makes “soul food,” and the delicious food they offer only on Sundays. The restaurant is at 1164...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Jefferson Street BBQ
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week, Lindsay Baker and Kayleigh Shearer from Jefferson Street BBQ visited Daybreak to talk about a few of their favorite menu items!. You can learn more about the restaurant...
WISH-TV
Hope, Indiana celebrates Groundhog Day with annual tradition
HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A small Bartholomew County town started the day Thursday with its annual Groundhog Day celebration. “This is the 10th year here in Hope, Indiana,” Susan Fey, an organizer for the event, said. The star of the celebration, a groundhog called Hope, was named after...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Daredevil Brewing Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re planning a Super Bowl party, “All Indiana” has a suggestion on where to get the pizza, pretzels and beer. Cari Crowe, a representative for Daredevil Brewing Company, stopped by Friday’s show for the Tasty Takeout segment. The restaurant offers dine-in,...
WISH-TV
Hoosier (H)Arts talks poetry
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Candlelight theatre’s Hoosier (H)Arts is a night of love, poetry and music that celebrates Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and a few of Indiana’s up-and-coming poets. Lindsey Beckley, events manager at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and Mavis Washington, the director of Hoosier...
WISH-TV
Unique calendar celebrates living history in Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elders of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood are getting their moment in the spotlight. These “Greatriarchs” are featured in a calendar that’s like the glue that keeps everyone in the community together. The Greatriarchs are long-term residents of the Martindale-Brightwood and Hillside neighborhoods near the...
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Discover an Indianapolis blacksmith
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by reporter-photographer Barney Wood, who traveled to the community of Acton on Indy’s southeast side to meet a blacksmith who’s plying his trade in the digital age.
WISH-TV
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns to state fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Indy Winter Classic is one of the country’s top 10 all-breed dog shows and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club. Dogs from 200 different...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Using anxiety as a tool against fear
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anxiety is something everyone has to deal with, some more than others. In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with psychotherapist Natalie Kohlhass who believes anxiety can be used as a tool to gatekeep fear.
WISH-TV
Section of 196th Street in Noblesville to close Thursday
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A section of 196th Street in Noblesville will close to all thru traffic on Thursday so crews can install a pipeline. The closure will extend from Promise Road to Sumner Road, with a hard closure in place between the addresses of 11345 and 11390 E. 196th Street, the Hamilton County Highway Department says.
WISH-TV
Pots & Pans Pie Co serves up apple crumble pie, beef and mushroom pot pie
At Pots & Pans Pie Co., the motto is “pie is the perfect food.” From sweet to savory, pies bring people together! Clarissa Morley, Owner of Pots & Pans Pie Co, joined us today to demonstrate baking pies. The first pie is an apple crumble pie with fresh...
WISH-TV
12-year-old girl makes major strides despite disability, inspires others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is a story about success. 12-year-old Audrey McConnell is the epitome of what you can get done when you do the work. She was born with cerebral palsy and there was concern how she would be able to navigate life. It turns out she’ll be just fine.
WISH-TV
Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be moved to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says. Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges...
WISH-TV
Demand for egg-producing hens skyrockets at hatcheries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts at Purdue University are predicting consumers are finally going to see a drop in egg prices soon, but the industry is facing another challenge. I-Team 8 found the demand for egg-laying hens is straining the industry. Darrin Karcher, a Purdue University professor who studies poultry,...
WISH-TV
Recapping the early February 2022 winter storm one year later
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One year ago, much of the Hoosier state underwent one of the bigger winter storms that we’ve had in recent memory. Some locations wound up receiving over a foot of snow. As we approached the last couple days of Jan. 2022, models we’re consistently signaling...
WISH-TV
IPS offers top university courses at Crispus Attucks High School
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An education justice group is bringing attention to one school in Indianapolis that’s paving the way for students by providing dual-enrollment college courses. It’s the first of its kind in Indiana. Destiney Wilson, a student at Crispus Attucks High School, said, “This program is...
WISH-TV
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. The economy added 517,000 jobs in February, blowing past estimates of just under 200,000. That’s more than the 504,000 jobs added in January 2022, but just less than the 520,000 jobs added in January...
WISH-TV
Monster Jam returns to Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monster Jam returns to Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday and Sunday for Stadium Championship Series Blue. This year, not only will fans get to see two days of high-adrenaline motorsports fun, but they’ll also get to enjoy the pit party. The pit party is a...
Comments / 0