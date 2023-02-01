Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Related
Complex
Woman Walking to Work Finds $15,000 Inside Bag, Returns It to Police
A Michigan woman who walks almost three miles to work every day for the past year has made headlines after she returned a bag she found that had $15k inside of it, FOX 2 Detroit reports. As Diane Gordon of Michigan explained, she had been walking 2.7 miles to work...
Michigan Woman Finds Mysterious Package On Street While Walking To Work
Here's what was inside.
‘They did not know your secret.’ Judge sentences Michigan man to prison in 25-year-old homicide
FLINT, MI – For more than 20 years, Michael Bur had a secret – a secret that he kept from friends, family and tried to hide from himself with the help of drugs and alcohol. But on Nov. 10, 2021, that secret was made public.
tourcounsel.com
Birchwood Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Gratiot Twp, Michigan
Birchwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Fort Gratiot Township, outside the city of Port Huron, Michigan, United States. The Mall features more than 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are CubeSmart, Dunham's Sports, JCPenney, and Target. Other major tenants include Planet Fitness and AMC Birchwood 10.
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
Community surprises woman who found & turned in bag filled with almost $15,000
If you shop at the VC Fresh Marketplace on M-59 in Waterford, Dianne Gordon may have helped you at the deli counter.
Michigan woman returns $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
A woman in Michigan is being rewarded for her honesty after she returned a bag filled with close to $15,000 that she found to a pair of newlyweds.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
Tesla driver tweets about his car’s steering wheel falling off while on N.J. highway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Tesla driver says the steering wheel fell off his new car as he drove on a New Jersey highway. Twitter user Prerak & Neha Patel (@preneh24) posted about his “horrific” experience on Twitter, saying he’d just received the car on Jan. 24.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
These 2 New York public safety bills were passed during Scarcella-Spanton’s first month in office
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Just one month into her first month in office, New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) has already passed two bills. Scarcella-Spanton was the prime sponsor on both pieces of public safety driven legislation.
West Michigan woman wins new car after donating full gallon of blood
A West Michigan woman won a new Chevy Equinox as part of Versiti Blood Center's sweepstakes, donating 10 times.
Tragic Discovery in Michigan: Bodies of Missing Rap Artists Found in Abandoned Apartment
The families of three missing rap artists received the news they had feared the most: their loved ones' bodies were found in an abandoned apartment in Michigan. The police think that there was foul play involved in the deaths of the three musicians. An investigation is being done to find out what happened.
fox2detroit.com
License plate readers added to some Metro Detroit freeways -- How they work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - License plate readers are popping up on some Metro Detroit freeways where shootings and road rage incidents have been common recently. As part of a pilot program headed by Michigan State Police, the readers have been going up along the Southfield Freeway and I-96. "It will...
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
Clinton Township woman sentenced after stealing money from senior care facility
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to jail after stealing money from residents at a senior care facility.Tina Coleman, 47, has been sentenced to six months in the Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the six months in custody) and restitution of $73,521.68 once she is released from jail. Coleman worked as a Business Manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.According to the attorney general's office, the facility conducted an audit after they found discrepancies with a deposit made in September 2021. Through the audit, officials at the facility discovered 65 unauthorized trust checks were written to five unknown people between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021.Officials learned that Coleman would write the checks and have people cash them for her. The funds used were placed in trust for the residents at the senior care facility, and Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money. "Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods," said Nessel. "Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime."
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0