ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Birchwood Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Gratiot Twp, Michigan

Birchwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Fort Gratiot Township, outside the city of Port Huron, Michigan, United States. The Mall features more than 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are CubeSmart, Dunham's Sports, JCPenney, and Target. Other major tenants include Planet Fitness and AMC Birchwood 10.
PORT HURON, MI
103.3 WKFR

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral

Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Clinton Township woman sentenced after stealing money from senior care facility

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to jail after stealing money from residents at a senior care facility.Tina Coleman, 47, has been sentenced to six months in the Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the six months in custody) and restitution of $73,521.68 once she is released from jail. Coleman worked as a Business Manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.According to the attorney general's office, the facility conducted an audit after they found discrepancies with a deposit made in September 2021. Through the audit, officials at the facility discovered 65 unauthorized trust checks were written to five unknown people between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021.Officials learned that Coleman would write the checks and have people cash them for her. The funds used were placed in trust for the residents at the senior care facility, and Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money. "Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods," said Nessel. "Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime."  
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy