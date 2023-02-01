Read full article on original website
Trump Attacks Transgender Rights, Takes Aim at ‘Left-Wing Gender Insanity’
In his bid for re-election, former President Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday and outlined a sweeping set of proposals to wield federal power to attack transgender people. In the video, posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump vowed to pass a law in Congress banning gender-affirming care for minors nationwide, and to punish doctors who provided this type of treatment, threatening to cut off doctors from Medicare and Medicaid. He also said that if reelected, he would push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family,” and pass a law that would recognize only two...
I'm Trans, and I Fled the US Because I Feel Unsafe
Robin Cóir decided they had to leave the United States as soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Cóir is transgender and nonbinary, and they saw the national right to abortion as the canary in the coal mine: Soon, they thought, the country would attack LGBTQ communities with renewed vigor.
U.S. Human Rights Commission calls on Vietnam to release political prisoner
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Congress’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission called on Vietnam on Jan. 20 to release prominent political prisoner Tran Huynh Duy Thuc, who has now served 13 years of a 16-year sentence. Before he...
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
Republicans blast Biden, saying suspected Chinese spy balloon proves U.S. isn't deterring Xi
WASHINGTON — Top Republicans in Congress are demanding answers from the Biden administration over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. over the past few days. They lashed out directly at President Joe Biden, arguing that the incident demonstrates that U.S. posture and...
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
Pope Francis Condemning Gay Marriage Bans Highlights Catholic 'Civil War'
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
Pope Francis says homosexuality 'isn't a crime, it's a human condition'
Pope Francis criticized "unjust" laws criminalizing homosexuality in an interview Tuesday. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at the Vatican, and if it's a sin, so is not being charitable to gay people. This was the first time a pope has publicly condemned laws criminalizing homosexuality, AP reported Wednesday. "Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty." Some Catholic bishops support laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and other discrimination against LGBT people, Pope Francis said, and "these bishops have to have...
Here are the top 19 countries that the US State Department says aren't safe for American citizens to travel to
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Rep. Ilhan Omar backs resolution recognizing Israel as a 'legitimate' ally as GOP moves to oust her from committee
WASHINGTON — More than 30 House Democrats have signed on to a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”. The most notable among them: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the...
Reporters face jail for interviewing Christian who left LGBT lifestyle, warn of assault on free speech
Maltese journalists are raising an alarm about the state of free speech in Europe as they face prosecution for interviewing a Christian who talked about leaving the LGBT lifestyle.
Countries Implement Digital Borders System, Requiring Travelers to Pay a Fee and Obtain Permission to Enter
Starting soon, U.S. citizens will need to request permission and pay a nominal fee to enter the United Kingdom as part of the country's new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) program.
Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages
Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday.Those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing marriages for underage girls in Assam, state police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh said."We have so far arrested 2,169 men based on 4,074 registered police cases involving a total of about 8,000 men,” said Singh.Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported. Only 155 cases of child marriages in...
New York’s AOC Slams Georgia’s Taylor-Greene: “It’s Uncomfortable Serving With People” Who Try To Incite Violence Online
Politicians clash in first committee meeting of 2023. It's no secret that there's no love lost between Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but on February 2 the latest episode in their ongoing feud, exploded on Twitter.
Transphobic Lawmakers Targeted Gender Affirming Care for Kids & They Aren’t Stopping There
Utah is the latest state to ban gender affirming healthcare for transgender and nonbinary youth, and advocates say it won’t be the last. Late last week, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed state Senate Bill 16, which prohibits trans minors from receiving gender affirming hormone therapy or surgeries. The law went into effect immediately, meaning the vast majority of trans youth in the Beehive State are no longer able to access this vital care.
New program helping immigrants understand their legal rights
The program consists of counseling with bilingual lawyers on immigration cases and is made possible through the Community Investment Grant awarded to the center.
Judge Ho Apparently Didn't Bother To Read The Cases He Cited In Domestic Abuser Gun Opinion
In United States v. Rahimi, the Fifth Circuit ruled that a guy who voluntarily agreed to a court order — entered to resolve a domestic violence claim — barring him from owning guns cannot be criminally convicted for violating a court order prohibiting him from owning guns because of the Second Amendment. In doing so, the court reasoned — as we’ve seen before — that since domestic violence existed in the 18th century and the Framers didn’t punish abusers for having guns then, it can never pass a law to do it now.
Indian state arrests thousands over child marriages including ‘men from all faiths’
More than 1,800 men have been arrested across India’s northeastern state of Assam for marrying, or arranging marriages to, underage girls, as the local government launches what it says will be a sustained crackdown.The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but the rule is routinely flouted. The arrests are likely to continue in the coming days, targeting people such as mullahs (Muslim clerics) and pujaris (Hindu priests) who have helped to register such marriages in mosques and temples.Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the police will be empowered to bring into custody people who have been...
No surprise when the pope says being gay "isn’t a crime" – a Catholic theologian explains why
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Pope Francis has called on Catholics to welcome and accept LGBTQ people. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," the pope said in an interview with The Associated Press on Jan. 24, 2023, adding, "let's distinguish between a sin and a crime." He also called for the relaxation of laws around the world that target LGBTQ people.
Pompeo characterizes Jan. 6 as 'a peaceful transition of power' from Trump to Biden
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, repeatedly praised Jan. 6 as an example of a "peaceful transition" of power in an interview Thursday. "We delivered a peaceful transition on January 6, 2021, exactly as our Constitution requires," Pompeo, a...
