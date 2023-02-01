ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Reward offered for info on Ohio arson fire

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

DILLONVALE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was an act of arson .

Now, the state’s Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arsonist’s arrest or conviction.

1 killed, several hurt in Akron apartment fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBaLV_0kYtrF3c00
53290 Major Road, Dillonvale (Ohio State Fire Marshal)

Firefighters responded just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to the home at 53290 Major Road in Dillonvale, near the West Virginia border in Colerain Township , Belmont County.

Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Cleveland ATM

The fire marshal and Belmont County sheriff investigators are now seeking tips from the public. Anyone with information is urged to contact the fire marshal tip line at 1-800-589-2728.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
pointandshoreland.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Car crashes and catches fire, shutting down lane

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers traveling along U.S. 35 from West Virginia into Ohio can expect some traffic congestion, as crews work to clear a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a car crash happened in Point Pleasant, West Virginia along U.S....
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies save man from farm accident

Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
lootpress.com

Ohio man arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. This morning, February 2, 2023, deputies received notification for a welfare check on two males unconscious inside a vehicle parked in a private driveway in Victor. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel were able to wake the individuals, where one proceeded to throw drug paraphernalia in a trash can before fleeing on foot toward Ansted. Deputies apprehended the individual, who ended up being wanted on Ohio felony warrants for “Dangerous Drugs.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WATE

Ohio man sentenced for vehicular homicide after crash on the spur

Brian Allen Axline was convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge. Ohio man sentenced for vehicular homicide after crash …. Brian Allen Axline was convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great...
OHIO STATE
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Identifies Top Counties and Contributing Factors of fatal Crashes from 2018 – 2022

OHIO – According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-2022 there have been 5,613 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in 6,081 fatalities. *Fatal crashes are often preventable when you’re driving attentively, responsibly, and sober,” said Governor Mike De Wine. “Distracted driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving, and as we approach the effective date of Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving law, I encourage all drivers to begin focusing today on the habit of keeping their phones down and their eyes on the road. As more drivers put away distractions, more lives will be saved.”
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

87K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy