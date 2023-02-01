Reward offered for info on Ohio arson fire

DILLONVALE, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was an act of arson .

Now, the state’s Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arsonist’s arrest or conviction.

53290 Major Road, Dillonvale (Ohio State Fire Marshal)

Firefighters responded just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to the home at 53290 Major Road in Dillonvale, near the West Virginia border in Colerain Township , Belmont County.

The fire marshal and Belmont County sheriff investigators are now seeking tips from the public. Anyone with information is urged to contact the fire marshal tip line at 1-800-589-2728.

