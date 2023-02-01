ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Commission receives TKAAM fund-raising campaign update

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwF8Y_0kYtr2fQ00

At Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, the board learned more about fund-raising efforts at The Kansas African American Museum.

The museum's President, Denise Sherman, told commissioners that the museum launched a $6 million campaign as a year-long celebration of its 25th year to fund a new home. They are over half-way there, so far raising $3.2 million.

Commissioner David Dennis said the museum's present location at 601 N. Water is not ideal, as it's surrounded on three sides by the county's adult detention facility.

The proposed site at 201 North Main in downtown Wichita would double the space needed for programming, exhibition, and research. Museum leaders hope to move to the new site in the next two years.

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Cloud County judge on Dist. Magistrate Judges Certification Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee. Members appointed to serve through June 30, 2026, are:. ●District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, 10th Judicial District, which is Johnson County. ●District Magistrate Judge Guy Steier, 12th Judicial District, serving in Cloud County. District...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Permit denied for events center in southern Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County DA says Delta 8 is illegal under state law

As police in Derby crack down on the possession of a substance known as Delta-8, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has issued a statement on the legality of the product. In a written statement issued Thursday, Bennett quoted a Kansas Attorney General’s ruling from 2021 that Delta-8 or Delta-8...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A Wichita denture care provider promised a refund to a 93-year-old woman, but it took a call from FactFinder 12 investigator Hailey Tucker to get that money deposited. After the initial story, many reached out with similar stories from the same Wichita company. FactFinder 12 called the denture care provider’s corporate office and relayed those stories.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy