Sedgwick County Commission receives TKAAM fund-raising campaign update

At Wednesday's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, the board learned more about fund-raising efforts at The Kansas African American Museum.

The museum's President, Denise Sherman, told commissioners that the museum launched a $6 million campaign as a year-long celebration of its 25th year to fund a new home. They are over half-way there, so far raising $3.2 million.

Commissioner David Dennis said the museum's present location at 601 N. Water is not ideal, as it's surrounded on three sides by the county's adult detention facility.

The proposed site at 201 North Main in downtown Wichita would double the space needed for programming, exhibition, and research. Museum leaders hope to move to the new site in the next two years.