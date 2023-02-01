ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Fox News' Dana Perino to deliver CSU Pueblo commencement address, receive honorary degree

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Uuwm_0kYtr0ty00

A former White House Press Secretary and Colorado State University Pueblo alumna will return to campus on May 13 to address spring 2023 graduates and receive an honorary doctorate degree.

Dana Perino graduated from CSU Pueblo — then known as the University of Southern Colorado — in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in mass communication. She served more than seven years in the administration of President George W. Bush and was appointed to serve as the 26th White House Press Secretary in 2007. Three years later, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to the Broadcasting Board of Governors.

High school playwriting competition:Pueblo County freshman Elliet Johnson wins statewide playwriting competition

Perino will deliver her commencement address at the ThunderBowl in a ceremony scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Her appearance marks the second time she been the commencement speaker at CSU Pueblo: She detailed her journey from CSU Pueblo to the White House at the 2008 commencement ceremony.

“My experience at CSU Pueblo helped shape me into who I am today, both professionally and personally," Perino said in a news release. "I am looking forward to speaking with the class of 2023 to remind them that with integrity, dignity and discipline, anyone can reach their goals and everything will be okay."

During this year's commencement ceremony, Perino will be presented with a Doctor of Humane Letters degree, an honorary degree recognizing humanitarianism, philanthropy and scholarship, according to CSU Pueblo's honorary degree policy.

"She certainly has elevated herself and the status of the university by her success, and so it's a great opportunity for us to honor that and her hard work," said Andrea Aragon, a former roommate of Perino. "I'm not surprised at all. She was always extremely smart and was a sponge — she could look at something one time and remember it."

Perino will be the second individual and first alumna to receive an honorary doctorate from CSU Pueblo. Pueblo's Art Gonzales received a posthumous Doctor of Humane Letters in 2021.

"(Perino) served the president during the 9/11 disaster," said Timothy Mottet, president of CSU Pueblo. "For her to be on campus and for her to be an alum, I am very proud."

Shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks, Perino served as a press officer for the U.S. Department of Justice. She later became associate director of communications at the White House Council on Environmental Quality and deputy White House press secretary before becoming the second woman in history to serve as White House press secretary.

Following her time as White House Press Secretary, she co-founded Minute Mentoring — a fast-paced mentoring program that introduces young women to female role models in the workforce. She also serves on the board for Companions for Heroes, an organization that pairs shelter animals with military veterans and retired first responders.

Perino's 2015 book "And the Good New Is: Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side" became a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller. She also is the author of "Let Me Tell You about Jasper: How My Best Friend Became America’s Dog" and "Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman)."

Pueblo grad rates:Colorado releases graduation rates for class of '22. How did Pueblo high schools fare?

She is the co-anchor of "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino" and co-host of "The Five" on Fox News. She previously hosted "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino." In 2019, she invited Mottet, his spouse, Rick Gonzalez, and four CSU Pueblo mass communication students to the New York City set of "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino."

"For an alum to make herself available to us in this kind of personal manner was very important to our students, and gave them the opportunity to engage her in a set of questions at a very personal level," Mottet said.

Tickets for the commencement ceremony on May 13 are limited to graduates and their family members. A link to a livestream will be accessible on the CSU Pueblo website. Additional information may be found at www.csupueblo.edu/commencement.

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradotimesrecorder.com

The Devil in the Details: After School Satan Club and Public Education

“We know that there is a very real war in the heavenlies,” said Derrick Wilburn, an organizer with Advocates for D20 Kids, during a Sept. 14, 2022 presentation at Church For All Nations in Colorado Springs. “This battle takes place all the time, and the battle over all children, in Northern Colorado Springs, in specific, is getting very, very real. … We are seeing an uptick in activity that is clearly Satanic in nature, even if it isn’t necessarily Satanic, it’s just not something that we would embrace as Christian believers.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
iheart.com

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter The Use of A Firearm in Your Business

Colorado State Rep Ty Winter represents a massive swath southeastern Colorado including Pueblo County. We'll discuss a bill that's being heard in committee on Monday that would allow owners, managers, and employees of businesses, or any person in that business, who legally possess a firearm to use that firearm within the business if someone makes illegal entry and the person defending the business believes the illegal entrant has committed, or is about to commit, a crime, or may use ANY physical force against a person in the business. It's much like the "Castle Doctrine" for our homes but extended to businesses.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- The race to be the next mayor of Colorado Springs is packed. With the deadline passed, there are 12 hopefuls. However, the eligibility of one mayoral candidate is in question due to residency requirement concerns. Saturday, John "Tig" Tiegen released a campaign video on his Twitter account with the caption, The post Colorado Springs mayoral candidate claims he’s getting booted from ballot over address dispute appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
tourcounsel.com

Pueblo Mall | Shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado

Pueblo Mall is a shopping mall in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S. Opened in 1976, the mall features Dillard's and J. C. Penney as its anchor stores. Other major tenants of the mall include Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park. The mall is managed and owned by Centennial Real Estate.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Student-Athletes from Southern Colorado signed their letters of intent to play at CSU Pueblo

You'd think the CSU Pueblo football team, with its winning culture would want to go out and get some studs and you'd be right. The Wolfpack went out and snagged Fountain Fort Carson star receiver Darian Martin. He's pretty good. He's a tough player who makes things happen and he'll fit right in, "This is The post Student-Athletes from Southern Colorado signed their letters of intent to play at CSU Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Staff member attacked at correctional facility in Colorado

Inmates attacked a staff member during an incident at the Crowley County Correctional Facility on Saturday, leaving the facility on lockdown and at least one person injured, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner. The facility has been on lockdown since Saturday while an investigation is conducted. As of...
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

An irruption of birds

From Fort Collins to Pueblo, there have been more than 675 sightings of Bohemian waxwings in. Colorado in January of this year. The reports started to show up in December 2022. Some avid birders, as reported on Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird website, have counted as many as 1000 waxwings in one location.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KXRM

Dave & Buster’s plans first location in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate Parkway and Chapel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Big renovations coming to Dutch Clark Stadium

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dutch Clark Stadium will receive two phases of renovations from $5.2 million in tax incremental financing. Pueblo School District (D60) and the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) shared the news on Wednesday morning of the new improvements coming to the iconic stadium. “In this particular case, we had an economic development project […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Letecia Stauch to appear in court for motions hearing

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson will appear in court for a motions hearing on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2. Letecia Stauch is expected to make an in-person appearance at the El Paso County Courts at 1:30 p.m. Police believe she killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom at their […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy