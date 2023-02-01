Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reacts to LA Losing Justin Turner to Sox

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talked on Tuesday about how much he and the rest of Los Angeles will miss Justin Turner this year.

When Freddie Freeman hit free agency last offseason, Dodgers infielder Justin Turner was immediately in his ear and blowing up his phone, recruiting the former Braves slugger to come to the Dodgers. JT's recruiting worked, as Freddie joined LA and helped lead them to a franchise-record 111 wins in 2022.

They say nothing lasts forever, though, and that's especially true in the business of baseball. Less than a year after Turner helped convince Freeman to come to LA, JT left in free agency after the Dodgers chose not to exercise their team option on his contract.

Turner remains beloved in Los Angeles, both in the community and in the clubhouse. Freeman talked with the media a bit while taking part in the Dodgers' community week, and he touched on how much he's going to miss JT.

Turner spent nine years in Los Angeles playing for the team he grew up rooting for. He posted a 133 OPS+ in 4,220 plate appearances over those nine years, making two All-Star teams and helping the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series. He's also a pillar of the LA community, working with his wife, Kourtney, to benefit children and veterans in the Los Angeles area. For their efforts, Turner won the Roberto Clemente Award in 2022.

Freeman's right that everyone in Dodgers nation loves Turner and the people in Boston will love him, too. We'll probably see him back in Dodger blue someday, hopefully soon, but we'll miss him in the meantime as he continues his career with the Red Sox.