lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
OilPrice.com
Germany’s Largest Gas Storage Facility Can’t Store Gas
Germany’s natural gas storage facility in Rehden, Lower Saxony—Germany’s largest—cannot store any gas, a Lower Saxony supervisory authority said on Wednesday, according to Spiegel. The pore storage facility accounts for one-fifth o the total storage capacity available in Germany and is also one of the largest...
informedinfrastructure.com
Innovations improve field productivity and subcontractor management for better cost and schedule certainty
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – InEight Inc., a global leader in construction capital project management software, has announced its latest suite of software innovations, which are designed to increase forecasting accuracy, field productivity, and subcontractor management. These latest updates provide contractors with a higher level of forecasting accuracy based on up-to-date...
The Easiest Way To Install Wood Flooring, According To An Expert
Changing your wood flooring is a huge upgrade, but installing it can be hard. Fortunately, expert Rotem Eylor shared some installation tips with House Digest.
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
informedinfrastructure.com
New agreement puts NOAA, ASCE on the road to climate-ready infrastructure
When Hurricane Florence crossed the North Carolina, coast on September 14, 2018, it brought hurricane-force winds and — as forecasted — strong storm surge. Jamie Rhome, now acting director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, measures the impact of storm surge at a heavily damaged home in New Bern, North Carolina on September 26, 2018. (NOAA)
informedinfrastructure.com
EcoSmart Solution Partners with RISE to Develop Zero-Energy Capable Mixed-Use and Life Science Real Estate Projects Across Boston
RISE will deploy EcoSmart Solution’s proprietary geothermal infrastructure across all future projects, starting with Neponset Wharf, Sullivan Square, and Mystic Valley. BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2023 – EcoSmart Solution, a green energy service provider (Green ESP) designing and delivering innovative geothermal infrastructure for zero energy capable communities, today announced a long term partnership with RISE, a minority-owned development and construction management firm that brings equitable growth opportunities to Boston communities that need it most. EcoSmart Solution and RISE performed a comprehensive feasibility study that evaluated the suitability and practicality of interrogating the zero-energy capable technology at Neponset Wharf, a mixed-used development that includes 120 apartments and 4,000+ square feet of restaurant space. Committed to meeting Carbon Free Boston 2050, as well as its own aggressive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, RISE will deploy EcoSmart Solution’s innovative geothermal infrastructure across all its future projects.
informedinfrastructure.com
Nominate an Industry Leader or Innovator for the 2023 Transportation Development Hall of Fame
(WASHINGTON) – The American Road & Transportation Builders Association’s (ARTBA) Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2023 Transportation Development Hall of Fame class. Launched in 2010, the Hall “honors individuals or families from the public and private sectors who have made extraordinary contributions to U.S. transportation development during their careers.”
Woman Creates Genius Way to Elevate Builder-Grade Bathroom on a Budget
It looks like a totally different space.
informedinfrastructure.com
Updated ASCE Manual of Practice 92 Provides Latest Guidance on Inspection and Rehabilitation of Manholes
Reston, Va. – ASCE’s Manual of Practice, Manhole Inspection and Rehabilitation, Third Edition, MOP 92, provides a valuable update to reflect current and complete inspection, as well as grading protocol that offers logical step-by-step guidance for maintaining and improving the longevity of manhole systems. This is a collaborative work by the Manhole Inspection and Rehabilitation Task Committee of the Pipelines Infrastructure Committee of the Pipeline Division of the Utility Engineering and Surveying Institute of ASCE in partnership with the Manhole Rehabilitation Committee of NASSCO.
informedinfrastructure.com
Transportation Troubleshooting: AASHTO Manual Will Create a One-Stop Shop for Transportation Operations
One of the things that keeps me excited about working in transportation is how rapidly the technological tools for moving people and goods are evolving. As I noted in my December 2022 column, “Mobility Marketplace Will Improve How We Use Transportation Systems,” smartphones have enabled an array of entirely new mobility services—from ride-hailing to real-time transit tracking and mobile fare payments—in just 15 years.
wdfxfox34.com
The Uses of Stainless Steel Rivets and why they are taking over the Construction world
Originally Posted On: https://www.konnectfasteningsystems.com.au/blog/post/the-uses-of-stainless-steel-rivets-and-why-they-are-taking-over-the-construction-world. If you’ve been in the construction industry for more than a few years, you’ve probably noticed that stainless steel rivets are becoming more and more common. This is because rivets offer a number of advantages over other fasteners. In this blog post, we will discuss the benefits of stainless steel rivets and why they are taking over the construction industry.
informedinfrastructure.com
GSSI Showcases GPR Technology at Con Expo 2023
Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc (GSSI), the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, will be showcasing its GPR equipment at Con Expo, March 14-18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In booth #N12921 GSSI will display its UtilityScan® system, StructureScan Mini XT, and PaveScan RDM 2.0 for the utility, concrete, and transportation industries.
informedinfrastructure.com
Watson-Marlow announces new Qdos 60 PU pump with advanced polymer metering capabilities
The new Qdos 60 PU has a pumphead with a polyurethane tubing element. The dosing process is regulated by an external control system. With an expanding market worldwide for advanced polymer dosing systems, the introduction of the Qdos 60 PU peristaltic pump from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is a timely addition to the company’s range. It means operators can now deploy efficient, safe, and reliable polymer metering at any water or wastewater treatment plant.
informedinfrastructure.com
US Department of Energy finalizes $2.5B loan for EV charging manufacturing facilities
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office’s (LPO) closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, was assisted by JLL. The loan will help finance the construction of three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Warren, Ohio; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Lansing, Michigan.
livingetc.com
10 unusual kitchen materials - beautiful new design trends set to level up your counters and cabinets
Is there any reno project that induces decision paralysis quite like the kitchen? With plenty of technical boxes to tick (and often the next decade to think about) what should be a joy can swiftly become anything but. It's all too easy, then, to go for the safe options when...
backyardboss.net
Types of Fencing And Design Ideas
Fencing serves many purposes, from providing privacy and security to defining property lines and creating outdoor living spaces. With so many types of fencing available, choosing the right one can be challenging. From wood to metal, there are many options, each with unique benefits and design possibilities. Learn about the...
informedinfrastructure.com
Code Update: Reapproval of ASTM C1776 Sets the Bar for Manufacture of Precast Concrete Modular Retaining Wall Units
In May 2022, the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) published the reapproved ASTM C1776: “Standard Specification for Wet-Cast Precast Modular Retaining Wall Units.”. ASTM C1776 specification sets the minimum criteria for materials, inspection, testing and certification of wet-cast precast concrete modular retaining wall blocks. The specification is...
pgjonline.com
Enbridge Restores 1,835-Mile T-South Natural Gas Pipeline to Full Service
(Reuters) — Canada's Enbridge Inc. has returned its T-South natural gas pipeline system in British Columbia to full service following an unplanned outage, the company said on Thursday. A segment of a 36-inch (91-cm) pipeline near Chilliwack, British Columbia, was isolated for assessments on Tuesday as a precaution while...
The 6 Best Multi-Tools of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Our top pick is the Leatherman Free P4 Multi-Tool for its polished look and impressive versatility.
