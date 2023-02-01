ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

A greener Tampa means not tossing away those Gasparilla beads | Letters

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWMC5_0kYtqLOB00
Beaded necklaces are scattered about Bayshore Boulevard during the 2023 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on Saturday in Tampa. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Drawing a bead on pollution

Fewer Gasparilla arrests this year than in 2022, police say | Jan. 30

To all the young people who are trying to make the world greener: Did you take your Gasparilla beads home or throw them in the streets, curbs and bay ways? Why can’t these environmental pollutants be made with biodegradable material? Or at least make them out of bird seed. Even sea life would appreciate it.

Harriet E. Browder, Clearwater

Just wait

Ron DeSantis, appearing in Idaho ads, calls for a constitutional convention | Jan. 24

There is good and bad news for readers of those Tampa Bay Times who continually whine about Gov. Ron DeSantis. In less than two years, he will be forced to resign as governor. The bad news for those Times’ readers? He will be sworn in as president.

John Spengler, Spring Hill

An equitable answer

I was president of New College, and here’s what I think | Column, Jan. 28

It is interesting to see the liberal meltdown over the realignment of the board at New College of Florida. It seems like nearly every letter or column published by the Times has taken issue with what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing, and they are the perfect examples of why he is doing it. Why should a publicly funded institution be oriented primarily in one direction? Florida is at least 50% conservative, but New College student body and professors are mostly liberal. Despite claims to the contrary, I think there is no way conservative ideas can get a fair hearing in the current New College academic environment. The current realignment is needed and “equitable.”

Doug Hardin, Dade City

Words have consequences

Time for a truth serum | Good/bad editorial, Jan. 28

The Tampa Bay Times’ “Open and Shut” editorial absolutely nails it in “Time for a truth serum.” Especially when it comes to the still-serious COVID pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ shortcomings are genuinely life-threatening. As I caution both my students as an adjunct professor of communication in classes at the University of Tampa and professional members of the Public Relations Society of America as ethics officer for the Tampa Bay chapter, “Be mindful of what you say because you don’t know who is listening and will choose to either take or avoid an action based on your words.” When it comes to potentially lifesaving actions such as COVID vaccines and follow-up booster shots, the risk is real. I would not want to be responsible for suggesting something untruthful that could have life-threatening consequences.

Kirk Hazlett, Riverview

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

On ‘The Bluest Eye’ ban, Pinellas official doubled down on a mistake | Letters

Pinellas school district faces pushback over its ban of ‘The Bluest Eye’ | Feb. 2. To err is human. We all make mistakes. Hopefully we learn from them and don’t repeat them, as mistakes are educational opportunities. Educators must be role models for this principle; capable administrators in any profession are. But to double down and defend an awful decision that resulted from violating established procedures? I believe that’s what the chief academic officer for Pinellas County Schools did after the district removed Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” from libraries and classrooms. There are procedures in place to protect the integrity of school policies, and this decision diminishes the education of thousands of school children. Is this the example we want to set for Pinellas teachers and students? Is that the behavior taxpayers would knowingly fund? I think not. I think the officer’s failure to acknowledge the mistake and instead to defend it should result in his resignation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

After Tyre Nichols, Tampa group pushes for police reform

Since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee has been a mainstay of the Tampa social justice movement. They’ve marched for abortion rights. They’ve shown up at Tampa City Council meetings with demands for the mayor and the police department. But their...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

As a Black American, here’s what I wish I had learned at Tampa’s Plant High | Letters

Black leaders blast College Board’s changes to AP African American Studies course | Feb. 1. I graduated from H.B. Plant in Tampa, where I took Advanced Placement American History and AP European History. I do not recall in either class, or any of my classes, discussions of the contributions of my African and African American ancestors to this great country or the world at large. I went on to Stanford University where I discovered, often embarrassingly, that African Americans had not only literally built this country as enslaved people but also created a culture rich with our influence on music, literature and film. I was 18 before I read African American intellectuals such as W.E.B. DuBois and James Baldwin. Once I started, I couldn’t stop.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Maybe New College of Florida needs a new, old name | Letters

Former education commissioner Richard Corcoran in line to lead New College | Feb. 1. I “woke” up this morning and had a progressive idea to rename New College of Florida. We should give it a creative new name that better reflects Florida’s emphasis on free thought and innovation. So let’s now call it “Old College”!
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa lobbyist played role in New College changes

A prominent Tampa lawyer-lobbyist and political insider, Ron Christaldi, played a key role in the move last week by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis to revamp New College of Florida. Christaldi, Florida head of the Shumaker Advisers government relations consulting firm, is a Democrat but supports and contributes to political...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

New look for Sundial? How the St. Pete plaza changed over the years

The Sundial will be remodeled again, its new owners announced Thursday. It’ll be the third time the St. Petersburg entertainment and shopping complex is set for a major multimillion dollar renovation in its 23 years. The center helped bring activity into an empty downtown when it was first built but then the situations flipped as the city center grew and the plaza struggled with empty storefronts for most of its history.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Celebrate Black History Month with these Tampa Bay events

Black heritage and pride is strong in the Tampa Bay area. Here are a few ways you can honor Black History Month. Central Ave. West Walking Tour: Curator of Black history Fred Hearns leads this tour with stops at the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Historic Building, the historical marker for Historic Harlem Academy School/School #2, the graves of enslaved Africans in Oaklawn Cemetery, the former site of Beulah Baptist Church, the International Longshoremen’s Association Local #1402 Building (former Tampa Branch of the NAACP Office), Kid Mason Community Center and 813 Short Emery Street, where Ray Charles made his first recording. Sold out. 10 a.m. Feb. 4. Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water St., Tampa. 813-228-0097.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

As New College faced turmoil, someone called the campus chaplain

SARASOTA — Dwight Henry was driving home from Bible study when he was asked to pray. The 48-year-old pastor is the campus chaplain for New College of Florida — the small public liberal arts school in Sarasota that finds itself in the national spotlight after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six prominent conservatives to the left-leaning university’s board of trustees.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

President Joe Biden is coming to Tampa on Feb. 9 to talk about the economy

President Joe Biden is making a trip to Tampa on Feb. 9, the White House announced on Friday. The Florida stop is scheduled for two days after Biden delivers the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. In that speech, he’s set to outline his policy priorities for the coming year and reflect on his administration’s work thus far. Among the points he plans to hit: the state of American wages, inflation and job growth.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy