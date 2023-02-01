Effective: 2023-02-04 19:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Leake The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove affecting Leake County. Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscolameta Creek At Walnut Grove. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 26.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Tuscolameta Creek Walnut Grove 25.0 26.3 Sat 7 pm CST 27.0 26.7 26.2

LEAKE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO