Herkimer County, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Moose Are Back in New York State: A Population Update

Moose have been present in the northern tier of New York since the Pleistocene. However, by as early as the 1860s over-exploitation and habitat degradation had extirpated moose from all of New York State. In response, a handful of small-scale moose restoration efforts were undertaken between 1870 and 1902, but...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
96.1 The Breeze

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Civil War in the Mohawk Valley: The Battle of Oriskany

General Nicholas Herkimer led the 800-strong Tryon County Militia force in relief of Fort Stanwix. Yet his own younger brother Johan Jost Herkimer was a captain in the Indian Department with Barry St. Leger’s British force that laid siege to the fort and participated in the ambush known as the Battle of Oriskany, one of the bloodiest battles in the entire eight year conflict.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Lite 98.7

9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York

While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
NEWS10 ABC

Gamble’s Bakery eyed as home for WellNow urgent care center

For More than 40 years, anyone with a reason to walk along Sweet Road in the town of Queensbury would get hit by a sweet, home-baked whiff coming from the bakery at the corner of Sweet and Route 9. Those appropriately decadent smells came from Gamble's Bakery, a family-owned institution now set to close its doors after decades of business.
QUEENSBURY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly

The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
