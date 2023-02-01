Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Firefighters responding to large fire in Bourne
BOURNE – A large fire was reported at a residential structure at 25 Baker’s Lane in Bourne sometime after 1o:30 AM Saturday. Flames were visible on arrival and mutual aid was requested to the scene. Reports say everyone evacuated the structure safely. CWN will bring you further details as we get them. The post Breaking: Firefighters responding to large fire in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
With strong winds in below zero temps, Bristol County family displaced after tree falls on home
A family has been displaced after a tree damaged a home in Bristol County as winds whipped in below zero temperatures. According to Fire Chief Shawn Simmons, the Norton Fire Department responded to reports of a tree damaging a home on Friday night. Norton firefighters responded at about 9 p.m....
Fire breaks out at Fall River home
The flames broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Highland Avenue.
capecod.com
CWN Exclusive: Dead Shark Found on Dennis Beach
(DENNIS, MA) – A dead, partially frozen shark was found washed up Saturday on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis. Local photographer Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie captured the image around 2:30 p.m. amid a brutal cold snap that plunged Cape Cod to below zero temperatures late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
capecod.com
Updated 11:45 PM: Strong winds causing scattered power outages, ocean effect snow possible on outer Cape
CAPE COD – Winds gusting as high as 63 MPH in West Falmouth are causing a variety of issues across the Cape Friday evening. 568 customers are without lights and heat in Falmouth. 366 customers in Eastham are also without power and heat as of this report. Eastham Police report a power line down on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Shack. Several other reports of downed trees or large limbs have been reported.
capecod.com
Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house
HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
capecoddaily.com
One person critically injured in Cotuit crash
COTUIT – One person was critically injured in a crash in Cotuit around 11:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Main Street near Schooner Drive. The victim was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details […] The post One person critically injured in Cotuit crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
capecod.com
Vessel sinks in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A vessel sank at a dock off Pleasant Street in Hyannis Thursday morning. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the scene after 10:30 AM and deployed booms to contain fuel leaking from the boat. The Barnstable Harbormaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard were also on scene. Further details were not immediately available.
capeandislands.org
Apartments at Twin Brooks win Cape Cod Commission approval
A highly contested plan to build a 312-unit apartment complex at the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis received approval last night from the Cape Cod Commission. Commissioners of the regional planning agency voted overwhelmingly, 13 to 2, to approve an agreement with developer Quarterra for the Emblem Hyannis apartments.
Detached house in Eastham sells for $1.1 million
K By The Bay Llc acquired the property at 270 Silver Spring Beach Road, Eastham, from Marjorie J Kurtz on Jan. 12, 2023, for $1,053,500 which represents a price per square foot of $1,225. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley
Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
Single-family home in Teaticket sells for $1.4 million
Steven Fowler and Hong Fowler bought the property at 45 Morris Street, Teaticket, from Donald W Mroz and Susan M Lapine on Jan. 12, 2023. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $508 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
capecoddaily.com
Man killed in construction accident on Nantucket
NANTUCKET – A man was killed after reportedly being struck by heavy equipment in Nantucket Monday morning. The incident happened at Toscana Corporation on Arrowhead Drive. The victim was reportedly airlifted to a hospital but later passed away. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man killed in construction accident on Nantucket appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
Martha's Vineyard Times
ARPA funding to go toward West Tisbury PFAS problem
The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) issues. During the previous board meeting, it was revealed that the town was being held responsible by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), which identified West Tisbury Fire Station One as the possible epicenter of PFAS found in nearby private wells.
