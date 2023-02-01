ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chauncey, OH

WDTN

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
CHAUNCEY, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
LOGAN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm theft and found a Winchester Model 12, 12-gauge shotgun, in White’s bedroom. White admitted to the officers that he possessed the shotgun.
PARKERSBURG, WV
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University

This article discusses sexual violence. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, there are resources available. ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks. One week after police received a tip about a strangulation outside an East Green residence, the […]
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Ironton Tribune

Manslaughter, murder counts among recent indictments

The most recent indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury include two men are accused of murder and a woman and a man are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, was indicted for the death of his neighbor, Sharmin M. McAllister, 33, at their 283 Private Drive 1831, Chesapeake apartment complex on Dec. 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Possible Impairment in Evening Chillicothe Crash

Chillicothe – A two-vehicle crash occured around 9:49 pm in the area of SR-159 and North Bridge street, police are reporting that speed and possible impairment are factors. According to the Chillicothe police department a 2015 Jeep Wrangler operated by Brady Cook 27, of Chillicothe was SouthBound on SR 159/ N. Bridge St. and slowed in traffic in the left turn lane to US 50/ E. Main St. A 2010 Crystler Sebring operated by Ashley Steele 37 of Chillicothe was SouthBound on 159/ N. Bridge St.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fake money found in Jackson Co.

WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
WELLSTON, OH
WSAZ

Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
ATHENS, OH

