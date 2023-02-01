Federal Highway Administration Announces New Efforts to Improve Road Safety, Advance Complete Streets That Serve All Road Users

Oct. 18, 2022, marked 50 years since passage of the Clean Water Act (CWA) landmark legislation that established a goal of restoring and maintaining the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters. The CWA initially was focused on regulation of point sources, those discrete discharge points—mainly from industrial activities and wastewater treatment plants—that led to widespread water-quality issues by the late 1960s. Although we’re not done yet, we’ve made great progress reducing pollution from these sources and have seen a return to swimmable and fishable conditions on some of our nation’s waters. But one source of pollution remains on the rise: stormwater runoff from urban areas.

