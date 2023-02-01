Federal Highway Administration Announces New Efforts to Improve Road Safety, Advance Complete Streets That Serve All Road Users

Read full article on original website
FHWA Announces $21 Million in Grant Awards for Tribal Transportation Safety Improvements From President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
WASHINGTON — As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s commitment to reducing roadway fatalities, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that 70 Tribes will receive approximately $21 million for 93 projects that improve road safety on Tribal lands. Traffic crashes occur more frequently in Tribal and rural communities, and addressing that is one of the safety goals laid out in the Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy.
Updated ASCE Manual of Practice 92 Provides Latest Guidance on Inspection and Rehabilitation of Manholes
Reston, Va. – ASCE’s Manual of Practice, Manhole Inspection and Rehabilitation, Third Edition, MOP 92, provides a valuable update to reflect current and complete inspection, as well as grading protocol that offers logical step-by-step guidance for maintaining and improving the longevity of manhole systems. This is a collaborative work by the Manhole Inspection and Rehabilitation Task Committee of the Pipelines Infrastructure Committee of the Pipeline Division of the Utility Engineering and Surveying Institute of ASCE in partnership with the Manhole Rehabilitation Committee of NASSCO.
Transportation Troubleshooting: AASHTO Manual Will Create a One-Stop Shop for Transportation Operations
One of the things that keeps me excited about working in transportation is how rapidly the technological tools for moving people and goods are evolving. As I noted in my December 2022 column, “Mobility Marketplace Will Improve How We Use Transportation Systems,” smartphones have enabled an array of entirely new mobility services—from ride-hailing to real-time transit tracking and mobile fare payments—in just 15 years.
Water Works: The Clean Water Act Turns 50: Where Do We Go From Here?
Oct. 18, 2022, marked 50 years since passage of the Clean Water Act (CWA) landmark legislation that established a goal of restoring and maintaining the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters. The CWA initially was focused on regulation of point sources, those discrete discharge points—mainly from industrial activities and wastewater treatment plants—that led to widespread water-quality issues by the late 1960s. Although we’re not done yet, we’ve made great progress reducing pollution from these sources and have seen a return to swimmable and fishable conditions on some of our nation’s waters. But one source of pollution remains on the rise: stormwater runoff from urban areas.
