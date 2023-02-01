Read full article on original website
Police in Virginia Beach investigating shooting incident
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach were on the scene of a shooting that happened in the middle of the afternoon. Although initially reported by police at a slightly different location, our reporter located the shooting scene off of Virginia Beach Blvd., between Witchduck Road and Newtown Road.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
Family, friends of pregnant woman killed in Hampton shooting hoping for justice
It's a pain one Hampton Roads mother says no parent should have to experience. Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a shooting on Jan. 30 in Hampton.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
Former murder defendant relieved while victim’s father disagrees with verdict
The father who has three kids is glad to clear his name. The father who lost his son to gunfire vows to fight on. The last case of four initial co-defendants has ended in acquittal in the death of Chris Cummings.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Virginia Beach pet groomers could face animal cruelty charge
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach couple who owns a pet grooming business is accused of mistreating their animals, and several of their dogs have been seized. According to Virginia Beach police, Jeffrey and Vicki Piva, the owners of Blue Dog Pet Grooming, could be charged with animal cruelty after reports of "not adequately caring for" their animals.
Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
WAVY News 10
Lawyer says former Richneck Elementary School principal not aware of student bringing gun to school
A lawyer for former Richneck Elementary School principal Briana Foster-Newton said Foster-Newton was not aware of the student having brought a gun to school on the day of the Jan. 6 shooting there. Lawyer says former Richneck Elementary School principal …. A lawyer for former Richneck Elementary School principal Briana...
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case sentenced
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has been sentenced.
Man who abducted 2 children in Hampton gets 5 years in North Dakota prison
HAMPTON, Va. — A man accused of abducting his two children in Hampton and traveling across the country was sentenced to five years in a North Dakota prison Thursday, according to online court records. Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of...
Police: Virginia man dead after barricade, shootout
Police in Virginia say the injuries of a man found dead after a barricade and shootout with police were likely the result of police gunfire.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
Six-Year-Old Shooter Attacks Teacher
On Jan. 6, in Virginia Abigail Zwerner suffered a bullet wound to the chest. A six year-old student brought a gun into the classroom at Richneck elementary school and intentionally shot and wounded Zwerner. The bullet remains lodged in her body. The administration at Richneck elementary school was warned four...
Man found not guilty of killing ODU student in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2011 murder of an Old Dominion University student. Javon Doyle was found not guilty on 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Chris Cummings. Investigators said someone shot and...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
13newsnow.com
Closing arguments in trial for ODU student's murder in 2011
A murder retrial is wrapping up in Norfolk. Javon Doyle faces several charges in the death of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011.
'We need support now,' Newport News teachers say in emails to school board
The shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher set off a flurry of emails from dozens of teachers from the school, the district and even from past educators, all speaking out about concerns.
Families of dead in Hampton triple shooting lament lives lost
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - In the aftermath of a shooting earlier this week that killed three people at a Hampton apartment complex, family and neighbors were left to lament the loss of their loved-ones.
Norfolk father and servicemember missing since 1995
According to the National Missing and Undefined Persons database, Casper was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps when he disappeared in 1995
