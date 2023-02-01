Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse opens 2023 season vs. Vermont (5 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Are you ready for some lacrosse?. The opening faceoff for the 2023 season comes Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team hosts the Vermont Catamounts.
City declares Skyline Apartments ‘unfit’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Despite “wingflation,” you can still find deals on chicken wings in CNY: We suffered through The Great Chicken Wing Drought of 2021, but we made it. Now that the drought is over, wingflation has set in. The wing supply throughout the country returned to normal last year, and the wholesale cost has dipped below pre-pandemic prices, but most kitchens have held their wing prices steady because the ancillary costs that go into each order have skyrocketed. Still, several Central New York bars have reintroduced weekly wing specials to lure customers inside. Here are some bars that have throttled back on their wing prices at least one night per week. (Charlie Miller photo)
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’
In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
Syracuse-based Brooklyn Pickle is expanding, both in New York and out-of-state
Syracuse, N.Y. — For more than 45 years, the Syracuse area has enjoyed the New York City-influenced tastes of the local Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shops. Now, for the first time, Brooklyn Pickle is planning to expand beyond its three locations in Onondaga County.
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College
Matchup: Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) at Boston College (11-12, 5-7) Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, February 4th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Jon Meterparel, Malcolm Huckaby Odds: Syracuse ...
sujuiceonline.com
Podcast: A scout’s take on Syracuse commit Elijah Moore
Both the Syracuse football and basketball teams had recruiting wins in the past week. On the basketball side, the Orange received its first commitment in the 2024 class, when shooting guard Elijah Moore committed to the SU. He picked Syracuse over finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. What exactly is Syracuse getting from Moore? We chatted with Pro Insight basketball analyst Tyler Glazier to get a scouting report on Moore on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City declares Skyline Apartments unfit; tenants left without hot water this week
The City of Syracuse has filed an "unfit notice" with the Skyline Apartments on James Street, ordering the owners to stop collecting rent, according to city records. Documentation indicates that the building has failed at least two complaint inspections this week, including Thursday. Records further indicate that code enforcement investigated an issue in at least one apartment that did not have access to hot water on Monday. Another complaint references a lack of hot water in addition to some kind of infestation; two additional complaints indicate other units have not had hot water for over two days.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Fire Department honors fallen firefighters in the freezing temperatures Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department braved the cold today to honor the 84th anniversary of the deadly 1939 Collins Block fire in Syracuse. According to cnyhistory.com, On Feb. 3, 1939, a fire broke out in the Collins Block on East Genesee St. between the State Tower and Courier Buildings.
syracuse.com
Symir Torrence counsels Syracuse’s young players: ‘I know what this game can do to you mentally’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Sometimes, Symir Torrence gathers one of Syracuse’s young players in the postgame locker room. There, he might sit next to that player, usually someone who has not played well, and offer a compassionate ear. Other times, those conversations happen during or after Orange practices. The...
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class’ ranking is concerning, but there’s more to it
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. National signing day has come and gone, and to put it mildly, the results don’t exactly stand out on paper. Syracuse’s class isn’t just in the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but...
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
cnycentral.com
Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
The legend of CNY’s cannonball tree: How a Civil War relic wound up buried deep in a farmer’s elm tree
In 1935, a pair of men cut down a towering elm tree on their farm in Jordan, N.Y. Lodges deep in the trunk, buried in layer upon layer of new wood, they found a six-pound cannonball -- a relic of a dreary night that would forever enshrine the tree in local lore.
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Syracuse organizations come together to host Black History Month movie nights
Multiple organizations are joining hands to celebrate Black History Month by providing the Syracuse community with Saturday movie nights. Event attendees will get a refresher on Black history and a show. Each Saturday from 4 -8 p.m., Syracuse residents of all ages can enjoy snacks while watching biopics and documentaries illustrating the lives of prominent Black figures in history.
Kucko’s Camera: New Hope Mill
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko celebrates Throwback Thursday, revisiting New Hope Mill in Cayuga County.
