Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
iheart.com
Manny Machado On Tatis Redemption, WBC And Extension "I Love This Team"
Imagine if you can, a Padres lineup that starts with Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Machado did just that when he spoke to the media during the 2023 Fan Fest. Machado also discussed the incredible turnout at Fan Fest, the return of Fernando Tatis and...
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
Astros cheating conspirator admits Houston ‘stole that (bleeping) World Series’
Back in 2017, the Houston Astros illegally used electronic equipment to steal signs on their way to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. And current Boson Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly bragged about it. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A report from Mass...
Former Angels Outfielder Announces Retirement After 14-Year Career
He had an incredible baseball career.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Eric Karros Speak on Controversial Pizza Topic
While making an appearance at California Pizza Kitchen, the tough questions were asked of the Dodgers representatives.
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
Dodgers to retire Fernando Valenzuela's number during 3-day celebration
The Dodgers will retire the number 34 in honor of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, the team announced.
Dodgers: Padres Superstar Disrespects LA Fan
Juan Soto attacks a Dodgers World Series championship hat.
MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America
Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
Dodgers: Insider Has Us Wondering About Will Smith's Future in LA
Will Smith is one of the best catchers in baseball. Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya might be even better. It's a good problem to have for LA.
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
batterypower.com
Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more
While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month.
Padres’ Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr hype fans up ahead of 2023 season
The San Diego Padres finally got over the hump last season. Now they have entered into bittersweet territory with their fans. It will be World Series or bust. There will be sky-high expectations for a roster overflowven a ing with talent, but the problem is the National League is also overflowing with championship contenders.
bvmsports.com
Good Morning San Diego: Padres beginning to make Spring Training journey
Filed under: Good Morning San Diego: Padres beginning to make Spring Training journey Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, February 3, 2023. By Jeremy Brener@JeremyBrener Feb 3, 2023, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options…
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets For 2023 Season On Sale To General Public
Los Angeles Dodgers tickets for games on their 2023 schedule went on sale to the general public Thursday morning. However, it did not include tickets for Opening Day at Dodger Stadium or the matchup with the New York Yankees, both of which will be made available at a later date.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Official Regular Season Schedule
MLB schedules will look quite a bit different in 2023, as each team will play the 29 MLB teams for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the San Diego Padres' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.
Yardbarker
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Announcements
This month, pitchers and catchers will report for the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 16th and kick off the 2023 season for the team that is coming off an incredible season where they won 111 games. Despite their incredible record in 2022, the team failed to advance far into the MLB playoffs as they lost to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.
Dodgers Roster: Bobby Miller, Jason Heyward Highlight NRI List Ahead of Spring Training 2023
More than half of the players on this Spring Training roster have prior experience playing in the Major League.
FanSided
