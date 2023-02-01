Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police. Honolulu EMS officials said the incident happened on Rodgers Boulevard and Nimitz Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday. HPD is still investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred. When HEMS...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday. It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building. No...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after ramming into the rear of a flatbed truck in the Kailua area Tuesday night. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road. Honolulu police said a Chevrolet Flatbed truck operated by a 31-year-old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
KITV.com
Notice of Violation issued to construction company after boulder crashes through home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu has issued a Notice of Violation to a local construction company, after a boulder went crashing into a home last month -- narrowly missing a woman. 1816 Palolo Ave LLC, contractors Pro Build Hawaii Construction, and Engineer Xiang Yee were ordered...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of intentionally running over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot has been charged, Honolulu police said. Desmond Kekahuna was charged Friday with attempted murder and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $1 million. The incident...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly car crash in Punchbowl over the weekend left residents shaken ― and demanding action. Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 59-year-old Elmer Milikini was heading eastbound on Iolani Avenue when an Oahu woman tried to overtake him and sideswiped his car. Milikini lost control...
KITV.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over a woman who was pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot. The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the 37-year-old woman was pushing her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull
HNN News Brief (Feb. 1, 2023) Officials say about 700 gallons of diesel spilled at a U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific complex atop Haleakala. Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill...
