Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police. Honolulu EMS officials said the incident happened on Rodgers Boulevard and Nimitz Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday. HPD is still investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred. When HEMS...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD investigating cause of overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HFD is investigating the cause of an overnight blaze that gutted Mililani townhome Thursday. It happened at the Hale Kaloapau complex on Kaloapau street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from the front and rear of a 6-unit, two story building. No...
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist has died after ramming into the rear of a flatbed truck in the Kailua area Tuesday night. The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road. Honolulu police said a Chevrolet Flatbed truck operated by a 31-year-old...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police charge suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of intentionally running over a woman pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot has been charged, Honolulu police said. Desmond Kekahuna was charged Friday with attempted murder and second-degree assault. His bail was set at $1 million. The incident...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

3 women seriously injured after car crashes into Waianae Pizza Hut

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing their car into a Pizza Hut in Waianae, early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the Pizza Hut near the Waianae Mall, located in the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway.
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police body-cam video shows moments before officer fatally shoots pit bull
HONOLULU, HI

