WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three women were taken to the hospital in serious condition after crashing their car into a Pizza Hut in Waianae, early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at the Pizza Hut near the Waianae Mall, located in the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway.

WAIANAE, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO