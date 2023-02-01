In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The Fed day has arrived; a 25 bps increase is expected and Jerome Powell’s comments will be telling. The biggest threat to the broad January rally is on the table; will the Fed pivot in 2023 or not? So far, all the Fed rhetoric has been that they will take the Fed Fund rate to at least 5% and leave it there until inflation is well on its way to 2%.

2 DAYS AGO