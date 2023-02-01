Read full article on original website
The Most Popular Stock Trading Podcasts
InvestED is the most popular stock trading podcast, with the most Google searches per month. Podcasts Animal Spirits and Mad Money are the second most popular podcasts, both receiving 1,400 searches per month worldwide. Invest Like The Best is the third most popular stock trading podcast. A new study reveals...
Amazon – International Sales Fall Amid Consumer Weakness
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s net sales rose 12% to $149.2bn in the fourth quarter, which was better than expected. Growth was entirely driven by North America and Amazon Web Services (AWS), while International sales fell 5%. Operating profit fell to $2.7bn from $3.5bn a year ago. The decrease includes a...
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Mullen Automotive shoots higher on good news yet again. The bears are still out in force but there are signs they are weakening. If this stock gets about $0.40 it could move up to $0.60 PDQ. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) did it again. The company released more good news that has...
Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023
The stock market finished January on a positive note. This is a good sign for investors, who incurred huge losses last year. A drop in the inflation rate helped push the S&P 500 up over 6% last month. A rally in January is generally a good sign for the rest of the year.
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
Harley-Davidson beat on the top and bottom lines and kick-started a rally. Profitability is on the rise and powering a robust dividend outlook. An increase to pre-pandemic levels is possible and worth 100% to current investors. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) has not had an easy time over the past 5 or 6...
Record Gold Demand In 2022: A Result Of Central Bank Purchases And Investor Protection
In 2022, gold demand grew 18% to 4,741 tons, which is the highest level of demand in 11 years according to the World Gold Council. This increase was due to massive central bank purchases, strong retail investor buying, and slowing outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The gold demand in 2022...
Lear Capital: Helping Americans Hedge Against Inflation
Lear Capital is an award-winning precious metals investment company that has been providing investors with access to quality gold and silver products since 1997. With nearly three decades of experience in the industry, Lear Capital offers a wide range of services designed to help investors diversify their portfolios and protect their investments against inflation.
Meta Earnings – Growth Is Back With A Vengeance
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The market is not buying the Fed’s “no rate cuts in 2023.”. The Fed increased Fed Funds 25bps yesterday, as expected, and Jerome Powell said they weren’t done, and that he did not see any rate cuts in 2023. What was the market reaction? A major rally. Most notably in the US Treasury market.
Madison Investments 4Q22 Commentary
Madison Investments commentary for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The U.S. stock market suffered one of the worst annual losses in its history, with the S&P 500, Russell Midcap, and Russell 2000 declining -18.11, -17.32%, and -20.44%, respectively. Headlines point to many culprits, but higher interest rates dominate the conversation.
UBS Upgrades FinVolution Group (FINV)
On February 1, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Group from Neutral to Buy. As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FinVolution Group is $6.42. The forecasts range from a low of $5.74 to a high of $7.21. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from its latest reported closing price of $5.77.
Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) Declares $0.17 Dividend
Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share. At...
Breaking Down Blockchain: Decentralized, Transparent, And Secure
One of the stumbling blocks for people who want to get involved in blockchain is getting their head around the concept to begin with. To put it in the simplest possible terms, blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions distributed across a network of computers, which means it is decentralized and transparent.
Interest In Buying Cryptocurrencies At An All Time Low
According to the latest reports, bitcoin has just closed its best January since 2013. With a gain of 39.4%, bitcoin had the best month since October 2021. Despite that, interest in buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies around the world is at an all time low. Interest In Buying Cryptocurrencies. A...
Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)
For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
Earnings Matter, But So Does Employment
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, investment director for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. A Fed-bounce and strong earnings from Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have provided another day of gains for equity investors. The rise in stock prices is certainly welcome as we turn the page from an abysmal year in 2022.
Festive Food Sales Help Cranswick’s Accelerated Revenue Growth
Cranswick plc (LON:CWK), one of the UK’s leading food producers today provided a trading update covering the 13 weeks leading to Christmas. They reported accelerating revenue growth across the group and progress in recovering cost inflation. The group is investing in facilities from farms to factories and reported improved...
Altria Is A Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
Altria stock is rising after beating on the bottom line and announcing a $1 billion share buyback program. The earnings beat is due to higher prices that, for now, are overcoming slumping sales. Altria is trying to expand away from its core tobacco business. MO stock can be held for...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Bed Bath & Beyond could file chapter 11 bankruptcy this week. The company has failed to find a buyer and store closing are not enough. No matter what happens, this market is in for some volatility. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are circling the drain and may fall...
My Favorite Stock To Profit From The Rise Of ChatGPT
ChatGPT can predict Alzheimer’s?… MSFT bets big on the AI chatbot (here’s its ultimate goal)… Plus, why GOOGL still stands supreme…. 1) A new study claims ChatGPT – the new AI chatbot taking the world by storm – can be used to predict the early stages of dementia…
The Biggest Threat To The Broad January Rally Is On The Table
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. The Fed day has arrived; a 25 bps increase is expected and Jerome Powell’s comments will be telling. The biggest threat to the broad January rally is on the table; will the Fed pivot in 2023 or not? So far, all the Fed rhetoric has been that they will take the Fed Fund rate to at least 5% and leave it there until inflation is well on its way to 2%.
