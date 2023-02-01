ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val Verde County, TX

Iranian immigrant on terror watchlist detained near southern border: Report

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F522V_0kYtn2xE00

A n illegal immigrant and Iranian national listed on the FBI's terror watchlist was detained near the southern border by Texas authorities last week, according to a Wednesday report.

Alireza Heidari, 29, was taken into custody by Texas Department of Public Safety officials as part of Operation Lone Star following a traffic stop involving human smuggling in the area around Val Verde County.

WATCH: COLIN KAEPERNICK BEHIND HULU DOCUSERIES EXPOSING ALLEGED POLICE CORRUPTION

Heidari, who was being smuggled in the trunk, was found to be one of five illegal immigrants in the vehicle, according to the report.


"If not for the work of Gov. Abbott and Texas DPS, Alireza Heidari would be at large on our streets today and looking to do harm to the U.S. and our fellow citizens," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said.

"Heidari entered the country illegally and evaded apprehension by the Border Patrol. It fell to Texas DPS to do our job because [President] Biden continues to play politics with the safety and security of our children, friends, and neighbors. What Biden is doing is dangerous and the capture of Heidari by a non-federal law enforcement agency is the most recent proof."

Following the arrest, the Iranian national was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and his identity was matched to one listed on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), the report noted.

The FBI will not confirm an individual's status on the watchlist, according to the bureau's website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Being listed on the TSDB does not inherently mean that an individual is a terrorist. Rather, it indicates there is reasonable suspicion that said individual is involved in terrorism or its related activities.

At least 17 individuals who match identities listed on the TSDB were apprehended by CBP officials in December, according to the report, and at least 125 TSDB matches have been detained in fiscal 2023 at the nation's borders.

Comments / 16

Tigerbear Dufour
3d ago

I would bet real money that Biden has got a lot of terrorists in our country right now.Most likely in a 5 star hotel with room service.Its only a matter of time.

Reply
17
JJC
3d ago

We have no idea who is in the country . We do know immigration advocates want to give them our money…..after their cut I bet.

Reply
9
Fentanyl Kills
3d ago

this is beyond disturbing and should be to everyone. I lost a family member on 9/11 like so many others from that horrific tragedy. have we learned nothing from that day?? what this president is allowing at this country's borders is inconceivable to me. it's so dangerous for this country. the saddest part is if another tragedy occurs, this president just does NOT care. it will all be on his hands. how are we, the American taxpayers, even allowing this to continue? not to mention the unprecedented amounts of fntyl flooding this country and killing 300+ people every single day just since Biden opened the borders. it's NEVER been like this before in this country, NEVER. it's unacceptable and unbelievable.

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports

A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Despite frigid weather, Maine Border Patrol agents thwart back-to-back smuggling attempts

(The Center Square) – Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 13 foreign nationals and one U.S. citizen last week in two separate smuggling attempts. The northern Customs and Border Patrol sector covers 611 shared border miles with Canada and over 3,500 miles along the Atlantic coast. It anchors the northeastern corner of the U.S. border with Canada and encompasses the entire state of Maine. Given that much of its territory is remote, its agents patrol some areas on foot using snowshoes and rely on residents...
CASWELL, ME
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy