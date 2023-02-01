Iranian immigrant on terror watchlist detained near southern border: Report

A n illegal immigrant and Iranian national listed on the FBI's terror watchlist was detained near the southern border by Texas authorities last week, according to a Wednesday report.

Alireza Heidari, 29, was taken into custody by Texas Department of Public Safety officials as part of Operation Lone Star following a traffic stop involving human smuggling in the area around Val Verde County.

Heidari, who was being smuggled in the trunk, was found to be one of five illegal immigrants in the vehicle, according to the report.



"If not for the work of Gov. Abbott and Texas DPS, Alireza Heidari would be at large on our streets today and looking to do harm to the U.S. and our fellow citizens," National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said.

"Heidari entered the country illegally and evaded apprehension by the Border Patrol. It fell to Texas DPS to do our job because [President] Biden continues to play politics with the safety and security of our children, friends, and neighbors. What Biden is doing is dangerous and the capture of Heidari by a non-federal law enforcement agency is the most recent proof."

Following the arrest, the Iranian national was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and his identity was matched to one listed on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), the report noted.

The FBI will not confirm an individual's status on the watchlist, according to the bureau's website.

Being listed on the TSDB does not inherently mean that an individual is a terrorist. Rather, it indicates there is reasonable suspicion that said individual is involved in terrorism or its related activities.

At least 17 individuals who match identities listed on the TSDB were apprehended by CBP officials in December, according to the report, and at least 125 TSDB matches have been detained in fiscal 2023 at the nation's borders.