floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Purple rain
Florida’s Old Capitol will be bathed in purple next week. Look for some purple rain to bathe Florida’s Old Capitol this coming week. The historic building will be showered with purple light on Tuesday evening to recognize the fight against Alzehimer’s disease in Florida. The old Capitol...
floridapolitics.com
Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
floridapolitics.com
Blake Dowling: A chat with members of Florida’s newest powerhouse law firm
The firm announced that on Day One it was engaged by several top government and corporate clients. Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC is hitting the ground running. From its first day, a number of influential Florida businesses, trade associations and state agencies have engaged the newly launched law firm, which began operations this week.
floridapolitics.com
Retired Florida Supreme Court justice, prominent attorneys, launch new powerhouse firm
Several top Florida businesses, trade associations, and state agencies have already engaged the new firm. Alan Lawson, who retired in August as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is teaming up with Paul Huck, Jason Gonzalez and Amber Nunnally to launch Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. Several top Florida businesses,...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis seeks to bolster ‘support costs’ for Florida KidCare families impacted by Hurricane Ian
Though it’s only a recommendation, the Florida Legislature will likely agree to approve the funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking steps to ensure children living in the wake of Hurricane Ian do not lose access to affordable health insurance. To that end, DeSantis included $3.7 million in his proposed...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis hands out $144M in federal broadband grants
The grants are part of $400 million in federal funding for broadband access. Small cities and towns in 41 counties throughout Florida are set to receive $144 million in federal grants to expand and improve broadband internet services in rural and underserved areas, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. DeSantis handed out...
floridapolitics.com
Student idea for mandatory, life-saving poster in school cafeterias inspires Dan Daley bill
The posters provide instructions on how to respond to a choking victim. The Democracy in Action contest not only served as Rep. Dan Daley’s catapult into a legislative career, it also resulted in a bill that could save lives. The Sunrise Democrat has filed legislation Wednesday (HB 585) that...
floridapolitics.com
Bills crack down on tele-dental care
Senator says dentists are having to fix the work of bad tele-dental care. State Sen. Jim Boyd wants to improve the dental care Florida residents receive via telehealth. Boyd said he filed SB 356 because Florida dentists are having to treat patients who have developed problems after ordering dental devices. He said steps need to be taken to protect patients.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis’ budget ensures prison guards make more than Wawa clerks
'When I became Governor, they couldn't hire them.'. Florida’s beleaguered correctional guards will get some help in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new budget. In fact, the men and women tasked with overseeing Florida’s worst criminals will now be better compensated than convenience store clerks, something the Governor said Wednesday was not the case when he took office in 2019.
floridapolitics.com
Disney World union rejects latest contract offer
$1 raises don't keep up with cost of living. Disney World’s biggest union coalition overwhelmingly rejected the company’s contract offer Friday for $1 annual raises as some cast members said that’s not enough money to earn a living wage at a time when Disney parks generate record profits.
