Florida State

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Purple rain

Florida’s Old Capitol will be bathed in purple next week. Look for some purple rain to bathe Florida’s Old Capitol this coming week. The historic building will be showered with purple light on Tuesday evening to recognize the fight against Alzehimer’s disease in Florida. The old Capitol...
Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
Blake Dowling: A chat with members of Florida’s newest powerhouse law firm

The firm announced that on Day One it was engaged by several top government and corporate clients. Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC is hitting the ground running. From its first day, a number of influential Florida businesses, trade associations and state agencies have engaged the newly launched law firm, which began operations this week.
Gov. DeSantis hands out $144M in federal broadband grants

The grants are part of $400 million in federal funding for broadband access. Small cities and towns in 41 counties throughout Florida are set to receive $144 million in federal grants to expand and improve broadband internet services in rural and underserved areas, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. DeSantis handed out...
Bills crack down on tele-dental care

Senator says dentists are having to fix the work of bad tele-dental care. State Sen. Jim Boyd wants to improve the dental care Florida residents receive via telehealth. Boyd said he filed SB 356 because Florida dentists are having to treat patients who have developed problems after ordering dental devices. He said steps need to be taken to protect patients.
Gov. DeSantis’ budget ensures prison guards make more than Wawa clerks

'When I became Governor, they couldn't hire them.'. Florida’s beleaguered correctional guards will get some help in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new budget. In fact, the men and women tasked with overseeing Florida’s worst criminals will now be better compensated than convenience store clerks, something the Governor said Wednesday was not the case when he took office in 2019.
Disney World union rejects latest contract offer

$1 raises don't keep up with cost of living. Disney World’s biggest union coalition overwhelmingly rejected the company’s contract offer Friday for $1 annual raises as some cast members said that’s not enough money to earn a living wage at a time when Disney parks generate record profits.
