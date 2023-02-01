Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDover, DE
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Related
Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police
SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
6-Year-Old Dead, Newborn, Mom In Critical Condition After Newport Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday night in the Wilmington area. Officials said on February 3, 2023, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike (Route 4) approaching Gregg Avenue. At the time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4, when it crossed over into oncoming traffic said police. The two vehicles collided in a head-on impact. The Toyota rotated in a clockwise direction after impact where it came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 westbound. The Buick came to final rest in the left lane of Route 4 eastbound.
fox29.com
Speeding car crashes into Delaware home leaving 20-year-old driver critical, police say
MILTON, Del. - An overnight crash left a young man in critical condition, and a home with significant damage in one Sussex County neighborhood. Police say the 20-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road around 12:30 a.m.
WBOC
Teen Arrested on Car Theft Related Charges in Felton
FELTON, Del.-A teenager was taken into custody after a reported car theft in Felton. In the early morning hours of January 10, Felton Police were dispatched to the 400 block if Cattle Drive for a theft report. About 15 minutes later, police were dispatched to the 100 block of W Railroad Avenue for a reported car theft. Police say numerous victims reported thefts from cars in the days that followed. Additionally, another car was reported stolen from the 100 block of Jefferson Street, police say.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in two crashes three hours apart
A 57-year-old Newark resident was killed in a car-versus-SUV crash outside the Polly Drummond Shopping Center Friday, February 3, 2023. The SUV pulled into the path of a car traveling eastbound on New Linden Hill Road at the Chadd Road intersection at about 6:45 p.m, Delaware State Police said. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Driver critically injured when car slams into Milton-area home's garage
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after his car slammed into the garage attached to a downstate house early Saturday morning. The victim was speeding as he drove southbound along Harbeson Road near Diamond Farm Road in the Milton area around 12:30 a.m., according to Delaware State Police. He...
Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police arrested Ainka Wilson, 49, of Smyrna, DE, for felony DUI and weapon charges following a traffic stop early this morning. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:22 a.m., a […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Felony DUI and Weapon Charges Following Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence
Delaware State Police are investigating a serious injury crash into a residence that occurred early this morning in the Milton area. On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Troopers Arrest Armed Man Who Shot Into Occupied Home
The Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Schuman of Jacksonville, Florida after he shot into an occupied Felton home yesterday morning. On January 31, 2023, at approximately 6:54 a.m., troopers […] The post Troopers Arrest Armed Man Who Shot Into Occupied Home appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted of illegally possessing firearm following fatal crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of illegally possessing a firearm in connection to a 2021 fatal crash. During the late evening hours of October 21, 2021, investigators responded to the intersection of Queen Avenue and Duchess Drive for a fatal crash. While at the scene, Sheriff Mike Lewis recovered a firearm from immediately beneath where 35-year-old Timothy Ketterman was seated. A search of Ketterman’s vehicle revealed additional .22 caliber ammunition, an extended magazine, and drug paraphernalia. Ketterman is a convicted felon and legally not eligible to possess a handgun.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to drug dealing charges for Lewes man
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes man is behind bars on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the intersection at Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The trooper reportedly saw the driver and only occupant of the vehicle talking on his cell phone and conducted a traffic stop in a nearby business parking lot. Contact was made with the driver, identified as 61-year-old Tyler Sutton, and the trooper noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession.
firststateupdate.com
Newark Man Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning Identified
The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. Officials said the initial investigation...
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
fox29.com
Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
Cumberland County Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty by a Cumberland County jury of murder, authorities said.Frank J. Baker, 29, of Seabrook, was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the July 20, 2019 shooting death of Jair Rennie in Gouldtown, Fairfield Township, according to Cumberland Co…
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police
A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
Comments / 6