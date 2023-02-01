ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wjct.org

Rural communities get millions for broadband in Northeast Florida

Communities in Clay, St. Johns and Putnam counties will benefit from some of more than $144 million in state grants that will expand broadband internet service in rural areas of Florida. The grants will fund 58 broadband expansion projects in 41 counties that will help almost 160,000 unserved locations, state...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

UF Health and Flagler Health+ work toward merger

UF Health and Flagler Health+ are working toward a possible merger later this year. The two health systems announced this week that they have entered into a nonbinding letter of intent that would make Flagler Health+ part of UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. Flagler Health+ said...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Thursday, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. The site is north along the Arlington Expressway and east of the former Town & Country Shopping Center, which is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Neptune Beach residents fume about 'green monster' water tank

Residents of Neptune Beach complained to City Council on Wednesday about a water tank they say was built with no notice. The tank is behind a shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard. Residents say it can be seen from a handful of homes in the Neptune by the Sea neighborhood. Those...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Media roundtable; JME DJ Sessions

Our media panel looks at the week's biggest stories on the First Coast, including:. An investigation of City Council member LeAnna Cumber related to the failed sale of JEA. The defunding of diversity programs at Florida’s colleges and universities. Legislation allowing Floridians to carry concealed guns without permits. Overburdened...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

