whdh.com
Judge orders state teachers association to stop supporting Woburn teachers in ongoing strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations. The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for...
As Woburn teachers’ strike enters 4th day, parents stand right behind them in support
Thursday marks the fourth straight day that school has been canceled for Woburn students as the city’s teachers continue to strike for a new contract, even after a $40,000 fine from the state. On Wednesday afternoon, Superior Court Judge Maureen Mulligan ordered a court injunction that would fine the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Avon
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Eastern Massachusetts is substantially more wealthy. The seven-figure award was won from the “HIT $500” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at A-1 Market on 85 East Main St. in Avon on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
How cold did it feel? Wind chill values across Massachusetts for Feb. 3-4
It hit 10 degrees below zero in Boston overnight, the first time it got that cold on that date since 1957 when it hit minus 12, according to the National Weather Service. But as temperatures across Massachusetts plummeted into negative double digits Feb. 3 and 4, what it felt like was much colder.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
25 Investigates: Boston doctor allegations
“You are saying this doctor performed a procedure on the wrong body part?” “There was a needle broken off in a patient’s liver?” “Did the patients have any idea that this was happening?” A Boston doctor...under investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
Boston Police officers face charges in connection with $200,000 overtime scheme
A group of current and former Boston Police officers is facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into overtime fraud inside the department, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Lt. Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole, Officer Kendra Conway, 52, of Boston, retired Sgt....
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed from liquor store
February started off strong for Massachusetts State Lottery players, with one lottery player claiming a $1 million scratch ticket they purchased from a liquor store on the first day of the month. The $1 million prize was claimed from a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket. The winner purchased their ticket...
arizonasuntimes.com
Nation’s Highest-Paid Teachers Are Shutting Down Schools to Demand Higher Pay
Teachers of a Massachusetts school district are striking for a second day over higher pay, according to Boston 25 News. Woburn Public School District canceled classes for a second day on Tuesday as teachers continue to strike for a 14.75% raise, an increase in salary for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes, according to Boston 25 News. Massachusetts‘ teachers are among the highest paid teachers in the country, averaging more than $88,000 for a full time salary, according to World Population Review.
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
