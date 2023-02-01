ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgKxD_0kYtljhW00

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.

On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Pennsylvania.

However, they could be without their best player for the contest, as superstar center Joel Embiid is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The former Kansas star is in the middle of another outstanding season with averages of 33.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest (while shooting 53.4% from the field).

In addition, the 76ers are one of the best teams in the NBA and come into the night with a 32-17 record in 49 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference (a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for second and 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

At home in Philadelphia, they are an outstanding 19-8 in 27 games.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers are 8-2, but they are coming off a 119-109 loss to the Magic (also at home) on Monday night (Embiid had 30 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks).

The Magic are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-31 record in 41 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and are 7-18 in the 25 games they have played on the road outside of Orlando, Florida.

Right now, the Magic are 3.5 games out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

Last season, they missed the NBA Playoffs, while the 76ers lost in the second round to the Miami Heat.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, NY
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy