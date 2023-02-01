Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.

On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Pennsylvania.

However, they could be without their best player for the contest, as superstar center Joel Embiid is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The former Kansas star is in the middle of another outstanding season with averages of 33.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest (while shooting 53.4% from the field).

In addition, the 76ers are one of the best teams in the NBA and come into the night with a 32-17 record in 49 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference (a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for second and 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

At home in Philadelphia, they are an outstanding 19-8 in 27 games.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers are 8-2, but they are coming off a 119-109 loss to the Magic (also at home) on Monday night (Embiid had 30 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks).

The Magic are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-31 record in 41 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and are 7-18 in the 25 games they have played on the road outside of Orlando, Florida.

Right now, the Magic are 3.5 games out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

Last season, they missed the NBA Playoffs, while the 76ers lost in the second round to the Miami Heat.