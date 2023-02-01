ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocklawaha, FL

FHP: Two people killed in single-vehicle crash along County Road 464C

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SztYm_0kYtldPA00

OCKLAWAHA − Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash along a dark stretch of roadway late Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said they believe the vehicle was northbound on County Road 464C when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The car veered off the roadway to the left.

The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle went across the roadway and then crashed into the tree line.

Traffic deaths:Drivers die in crashes in Ocklawaha, Ocala

Two deaths:Two men die in single-vehicle crash in Ocklawaha

The bodies were so badly burned, FHP troopers decided to wait for an identification from the Medical Examiner's Office before confirming their genders.

Troopers said the neighbors heard tires squealing tires and then a loud bang. FHP officials said when the neighbors came outside, they noticed a car in the tree line on fire.

Troopers were told the neighbors returned to their homes to get fire extinguishers to put out the flames. When they returned, they found Marion County Fire Rescue officials on scene.

At the scene

The torched car was wedged between two trees in the 9800 block of Southeast CR 464C. The area where the crash occurred in dark with no street lights. The speed limit on the two-lane roadway is 50 mph. Officials think speed was a factor in the crash.

FHP troopers said they were notified about the crash shortly after 10 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies were on hand to monitor traffic so troopers could conduct their investigation.

Less than a 100 yards away across the street sits a memorial with a cross, sunglasses, a hat and other items. The name Patricia Stone was written on the cross.

According to the Star-Banner's archive, Stone died in a two-vehicle crash at that site in October 2021. Stone was 68 and from Ocklawaha, according to an FHP news release.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they have recorded six traffic fatalities countywide since the start of the year. Last year, 99 people died in traffic crashes. That number does not include totals from the cities of Ocala, Belleview and Dunnellon.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Comments / 7

JayJ Boyer
3d ago

my heart goes out to their families , this story hits close to home as the the anniversary is only days away where my sister died on that same exact road

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Levy County crash leaves 1 dead

A single-vehicle crash in Levy County left one person dead and another seriously injured Thursday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the accident occured just before noon on Buck Island Road, which is a dirt road within a hunting camp area. The driver of a van failed to...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Fire Rescue holds memorial for fallen firefighter

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MCFR officials held a memorial service early Saturday morning in honor of a fallen firefighter paramedic. Allen Singleton, 32, was with Marion County Fire Rescue for six years before his passing on Jan. 28. Friends, family, and members of the public were invited to mourn the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless Leesburg man arrested after caught behind wheel of car

A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday for driving while his license was revoked for drunk driving. James Eric Michaels, 51, was spotted driving a beige Buick down Orange Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. The officer ran the Illinois license plate and learned the...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters battle mobile home fire in Citra

Marion County firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NW 155th Street and N U.S. Highway 441 in Citra on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a mobile home in the area was on fire. Shortly after 3 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue’s North County units responded to the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment

MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- People come from far and wide to steal from us. Why? Listen thieves! Stay in your lane! We moved here for a laid back lifestyle. Come and visit but take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. If I wanted to live with this kind of baloney I would have stayed in Miami, Broward or PBC!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Reddick man arrested after loaded gun, marijuana found in car during traffic stop

A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
REDDICK, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy