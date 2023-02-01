ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Covington man pardoned by Bevin gets five years in prison for strangulation, assault

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
A Northern Kentucky man pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019 was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

In November, a Kenton County jury found Johiem Bandy, 20, of Covington, guilty of strangulation, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

The trial lasted two days. Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said the jury deliberated for 45 minutes before finding him guilty and took another five minutes to recommend a five-year prison sentence.

A criminal complaint filed in Kenton County says Bandy choked and assaulted a woman, with whom he'd previously been in a relationship, in a dispute over money in April of last year.

Bandy went to the woman's home and threatened to "shoot this place up" if she didn't let him in, the complaint states, adding that once inside, Bandy choked her with both hands, slapped her in the face, threw punches and "grabbed her by the hair...and began striking her in the face and head" after he chased her outside.

A neighbor observed part of the incident and called the police. The woman told officers Bandy has a history of aggressive behavior and that he's known to carry a gun.

Bandy was pardoned and released in 2019

In 2017, Bandy was 15 years old when he was sentenced to 13 years for robbery and assault, according to court documents. Sanders said, in that case, Bandy shot a man in the chest. Bandy would have had to serve 11 years of that sentence before he was eligible for parole, but instead served roughly two years before he was pardoned and released in 2019.

Sanders has said if not for Bevin's pardon, Bandy would have still been behind bars for his 2017 conviction.

"Johiem Bandy made some unwise decisions as a young teenager. Since then, he has done all that has been asked of him and is turning his life around," the pardon reads. "I am confident that he will do great things with his life."

Bandy's pardon was one of hundreds of pardons and commutations issued by Bevin during his final days in office.

Other beneficiaries included a convicted killer whose family hosted a campaign fundraiser for Bevin, an offender convicted of raping a child, another who hired a hit man to kill his business partner and a fourth who killed his parents, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Bandy still facing other charges

Bandy is facing strangulation and assault charges in two other cases, according to prosecutors. His next trial is scheduled for Feb. 28 and another case is still pending, Sanders said.

Another victim, identified in court documents as the mother of Bandy's child, told Covington police officers Bandy "pinned her against the wall, placing his hands around her neck, and restricting her ability to breathe," a criminal complaint reads.

Bandy is also accused of breaking into a woman's house, where he assaulted and strangled her before she shot him with his own gun, Sanders said. The prosecutor added the woman fired in self-defense.

"Obviously the former governor was very wrong," Sanders previously told The Enquirer. "Bandy hasn’t turned his life around."

Cameron Knight contributed to this report.

