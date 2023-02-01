ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Mastriano keeps it simple, leads Northeastern past Hagerstown in first round of sectionals

By Zach Piatt, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Knights saw junior Addisen Mastriano’s dominant sectional-opening performance coming three days before it happened.

Sophomore point guard Ava Mikesell, the glue of this team, exited the Winchester game Saturday, Jan. 28, with an injury and was questionable to play in Northeastern’s sectional game against Hagerstown the following Tuesday. Head coach Cody Dudley said Mikesell could have played “if push came to shove,” but given his team had already beaten the Tigers by 43 and 41 points in their two meetings earlier this season, he played it safe and kept her on the bench.

Keaton and Ava:The ‘carbon copy’ Mikesells lead Northeastern basketball to success

That took away one of three Knights scoring in double figures, the other two being Mastriano and freshman Ady Kircher. Without Mikesell, Dudley knew Hagerstown would try to limit Kircher, Mikesell’s mirror in the backcourt. The Tigers did that, holding Kircher to three points.

That left 6-foot-3-inch Mastriano one on one in the post against a defender half a foot shorter than her. You can imagine the result.

“With some of these girls, it’s one power dribble layup or no dribble at all and you can just turn and score right over them,” Dudley said of the game plan with Mastriano. “I felt like tonight was probably the best she did at that, but she also knew we were going to run through her, so her confidence was really high.”

Mastriano finished Tuesday with 23 points, nearly outscoring Hagerstown by herself in the 51-24 win.

WCT:Northeastern basketball sweeps Wayne County Tournament, and ‘no,’ it doesn’t get old

It seemed too easy for her. What Dudley said about just getting the ball, turning and scoring, it really was that simple.

“Simple is the key word,” Dudley said. “She’s a student of the game, and she has a lot in her arsenal. I told her yesterday, ‘You don’t have to go out there and be Hakeem Olajuwon. Stop making it so complicated.’”

Seriously, all Dudley wants Mastriano to do is catch the ball, turn and shoot. A lot of coaches have the problem of their star player being too selfish. For Dudley, his star player isn’t selfish enough. She’s content grabbing rebounds (9.3 per game), blocking shots (3.4 per game), passing to her teammates — she’s second on the team in assists (3.1 per game) — and scoring when she’s open (11.7 points per game).

'Earn the hype':Mastriano, Mikesell lead Northeastern, Dudley to first win after slow start

“Cody yells at me all the time because I pass too much,” Mastriano said. “He said, ‘I don’t care if you miss 20 layups in a row.’ He’d rather have that option than have me pass it away. It makes me feel better that he knows what I can do and he trusts me to take the shots. Even if I miss a layup or something, he always wants me to go to the basket, and he never wants me to stop trying.”

The seemingly easy shots Mastriano has missed, ones she admittedly needs to be tougher with, have been because she’s trying to do too much. As Dudley mentioned before, she has so many ways she can beat the defender that she thinks too much at times. He’s been trying to simplify Mastriano’s game all season, and the first round of sectionals is as good a time as any to get that figured out.

“Honestly, the sky’s the limit for her,” Dudley said. “If she really takes everything serious when she gets to college as far as conditioning and everything the coaches want her to do, she has the skillset to go on and do some really, really great things. You can’t teach 6’3”, but you can’t teach some of the other things she’s just naturally gifted at either.”

Fans might get to see a few more of Mastriano’s moves as the state tournament progresses, or someone else could step up. If you ask Mastriano, her standout performance Tuesday could have just as easily been one of a number of her teammates.

Everyone knows what she, Mikesell and Kircher can do. Juztice Slick is a quick, athletic junior with tons of potential, and she scored 21 points Saturday against Winchester. Gracie Green, who started Tuesday in Mikesell’s place, is a talented freshman who has proven she can knock down open shots. And that’s just the start.

“We probably have a full starting five and even a couple on the bench who can take over any game they want,” Mastriano said. “We have so many options. Any day, anybody can have 20 points.”

After beating Hagerstown a third time, Northeastern now has a semifinal date with Union County, who ended the Knights’ 2021-22 season in the sectional championship, Friday, Feb. 3. While revenge is on his players’ minds, Dudley said they just need to stick to their brand of basketball, and everything should work out.

Last year:Northeastern falls in 4th straight sectional final to cap off season full of growth

“We just want to come out and play our game,” Dudley said. “Our confidence is at an all-time high right now. We feel like if we just come out and do what we do, take care of the basketball and play defense, we’re going to be fine.”

Again, keeping it simple.

Zach Piatt is a reporter for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

