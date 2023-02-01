Read full article on original website
Nominations Wanted for ‘Coolest Item Made in Illinois’ Contest
Illinois is home to some of the most amazing products you find on shelves and in stores. Now the Illinois Manufacturers Association wants you to decide which product is the coolest. The 4th Annual "Coolest Things Made in Illinois" contest is underway celebrating items made in the state. From John...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Epic Bike Trail Crossing America Will Come Straight Thru Illinois
Are you up for an adventure? Would you like to make it happen on a bike? That will be a possibility in the very near future as there's a bike trail that will cross all of America and it's coming straight through Illinois. Have you heard about the Great American...
Watch Illinois Zoo Polar Bear Live Her Best Life on a Snow Day
Sometimes you just have to let your hair down and go for it and that includes polar bears. A polar bear at a zoo in Illinois was spotted living his best life on a recent snow day. Brookfield Zoo in Chicago shared this fun moment featuring their polar bear, Hope....
Hannibal Named One of the Most Beautiful Towns in Missouri
The internet is full of opinions and most of them aren't worth a cup of soup. However, when a major travel site speaks, it's a good idea to listen. That's what's happened here as Hannibal was just named one of the most beautiful towns in Missouri. The website I'm referring...
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past
This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
Did You Know No State Has More ‘Neighbors’ than Missouri?
I've heard it said that you learn something new every day. If that's really true, I guess today what I learned is a factoid that declares no state in America has more "neighbors" than Missouri. As it turns out, there's only one other state that can make that claim. I...
Chicago named one of the 5 Best Cities for Kid Friendly Vacations
If you are looking for some family fun with your kids on your vacation, then there are very few places better to take your kids to this summer than Chicago. Here is why Chicago is ranked amongst the best places in the country for kid family vacations... Chicago is ranked...
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
This Lonely Missouri Ghost Town is Now a Prime Trout Fishing Spot
It began it's existence as the location of a whiskey distillery back in 1850. Eventually, civilization moved away from this lonely Missouri ghost town, but it's now slowly becoming known as one of the best trout fishing spots in the Show Me State. If you've never been to Jolly Mill,...
Where’s the Best Grilled Cheese in Missouri? Yelp Says Food Truck
Let's face it. Grilled cheese is so loved it's practically it's own food group. What's the best you can get in Missouri? According to Yelp, you need to go in search of a St. Louis food truck. My needs are simple. I asked the internet to tell me what the...
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast
This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
A Missouri city is one of the Top 15 Places to get Married
A website ranked the best places to get married in the US this year, and a city in Missouri made the top 15. Which city in the Show-Me State is where you should say "I Do" this year?. According to 2023's Best Places to Get Married from WalletHub, St. Louis...
Maren Morris To Headline Illinois State Fair for 2023
The first major country artist has been announced for the Illinois State Fair. Maren Morris will hit the Grandstand Stage this year at the Illinois State Fair on Saturday, August 19. The announcement was just made on the Illinois State Fair Facebook Page. No information on when tickets will be...
See the Missouri Small Town Named a ‘Must Visit’ for Some Reason
Please don't take this wrong if you happen to be from and/or love the Missouri small town that was just named a "must visit" by a national site. I'm just a little surprised by the choice of this one over others. Thrillist is a pretty major national site so I...
Illinois Movie Theatre 2nd Theatre in U.S. History to Have Sound
A historic movie theatre in Illinois is known as being the second movie thread in the country to have had movies with sound, and it's still open today. The Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, Illinois opened on Christmas Day 1928 and was the second there of its time to offer sounds with movies. Still open today, the theatre has been through a few remodeling projects which included adding another screen to its theater. The one really cool thing that this there offers is that before every movie guests can listen to a Wurlitzer organ on Friday evenings.
Entire Missouri Neighborhood Saw Beast with Red Eyes in the Woods
It's easy to dismiss one person who claims to have witnessed something strange in the woods. However, it's more difficult in my opinion to ignore an entire Missouri neighborhood that claims it saw a beast with red eyes peering out of the woods. The brand new documentary from the YouTube...
