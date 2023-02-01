ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons stuck in Dallas, forcing postponement of Wednesday's home game vs. Wizards

By Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Wednesday’s game at Little Caesars Arena between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards has been postponed, a team source told the Free Press. The Pistons are stuck in Dallas due to ongoing flight and weather concerns, following Monday’s road game against the Mavericks, a 111-105 defeat at American Airlines Center.

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Even if the Pistons get clearance to fly home this afternoon, they will face a three-hour flight and would have a quick, if not impossible, turnaround to get to Little Caesars Arena in time.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was hit by sub-freezing temperatures on Monday, and more than 2,000 flights in the south had been canceled by Tuesday morning because of an ice storm. The Pistons ( 13-39 ) were initially slated to leave Monday night, hours after their loss.

EXPLORE THIS: Pistons are listening, but here's why a Bojan Bogdanovic trade remains unlikely

TRADE IDEAS: Pistons want a lot for Bojan Bogdanovic. Here are 4 fake NBA trades that may work

It’s unclear when the Pistons will be able to make up their game against the Wizards. They have back-to-back home games against the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns on Friday and Saturday, and it would be unusual for the NBA to reschedule the game for Thursday and have the Pistons play three straight nights. The Wizards also have games Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: Pistons avoid franchise's worst 50-game mark — which has roots in Dick Vitale

Check out the latest episode of our Free Press podcast "The Pistons Pulse" embedded below, hosted by Free Press beat writer Omari Sankofa II and former Division I player turned analyst Bryce Simon. Listen on Apple , Spotify or wherever you load up podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons stuck in Dallas, forcing postponement of Wednesday's home game vs. Wizards

