Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance. This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak. The scheduled basketball games have...
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes for Feb. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes between February 4th and 10th. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. My Furry Valentine. Saturday, February...
Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains. Levelland 57 Estacado 51 (OT) Roosevelt 61 Abernathy 59 (3-OT) Abilene Christian 103 Christ The King 28. River Road 71 Tulia 16.
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 1
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC
Auto Accidents Across Lubbock Soared This Week
It's been a week of winter weather and ice in and around Lubbock and unfortunately, that means a lot of crashes around Lubbock County. Auto accidents soared this week beginning Monday morning when 19 accidents were reported throughout Lubbock County. Of course there could have been more minor accidents that weren't called in on Monday and throughout the week.
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger
There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
Tropical February, then a plunge!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday. Sunday is even better,...
Stolen Mercedes chased by police flies past ABC 7 reporter on I-27, crashes in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A high speed police chase from Amarillo to Canyon ended when the suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes. ABC 7's Mitchell Downing was on I-27 at Western Street when a 2007 Mercedes-Benz C-23 went flying past him, followed by two police officers. Downing said the driver...
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Thursday morning top stories: Winter storm heads northeast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A shooting near East 27th and Teak Ave. sent one person to the hospital. Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting. Student housing proposal today. A developer will present a new proposal for a student housing project in...
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds
LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March. CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
Update on fatal crash in Terry County
The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
