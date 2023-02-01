A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Cape Coral police say he pulled out a gun during a fight and was later found with narcotics in his vehicle. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bryant Keith Redfield, 40, of North Fort Myers, was arrested after officers received a call about a disturbance on Yellow Creek Loop around 12:40 a.m. The call said a heavily built bearded man was in an altercation with another man and brandished a handgun during the dispute.

