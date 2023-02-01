Read full article on original website
Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus
A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County
A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
FHP: Woman found transporting man with 21 out-of-county warrants on Alligator Alley
A woman and a man were arrested on Alligator Alley Thursday afternoon after troopers say the woman was pulled over and found with drugs, and the man was found to have 21 out-of-county arrest warrants. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Yasmin Nicole Forester, 28, of Land O’Lakes, and Jordan...
Lehigh Acres man facing charge after 8-year-old accidentally shot
A 56-year-old Lee County man is facing a misdemeanor charge after one of his children was shot with a firearm that wasn’t stored properly. According to a warrant request affidavit, Pedro Luis Estevez did not secure two guns properly which led to the accidental shooting of his 8-year-old son in November.
3 Lee County women arrested as suspects in Port Charlotte tequila theft
Three Lee County women suspected of stealing around $700 in tequila from a Total Wine in Port Charlotte were arrested on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Tyra Denise Whitfield, 19, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, 18, and Terreka Lamia Williams, 18 were located and taken into custody with the public’s help. They are suspected of taking seven tequila bottles from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Blvd. on Monday.
Increased Fort Myers police presence around Edison Mall after shooting threat
The Fort Myers Police Department will have an increased presence in the area of the Edison Mall after it says a shooting threat came through a confidential tip line Thursday night. FMPD says it is investigating the call, but the investigation will allow the Edison Mall to operate normally on...
Police: Boy found in Texas likely not Adji Desir
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:1d3c443499e6465345d00981 Player Element ID: 6319683464112. Police in Midland, Texas, provided an update on the unidentified boy found wandering alone. Many people in Southwest Florida have been wondering if it...
Jury finds man guilty of vessel homicide in deadly 2020 Collier County boat crash
A jury has found a man guilty of vessel homicide after he left the scene of a boat crash that killed 57-year-old Onofrio Sozio near Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park and north of Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples in 2020. There were tears in the courtroom. The victim’s family patiently awaited...
North Fort Myers man faces charges for drug, felony firearm possession
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Cape Coral police say he pulled out a gun during a fight and was later found with narcotics in his vehicle. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bryant Keith Redfield, 40, of North Fort Myers, was arrested after officers received a call about a disturbance on Yellow Creek Loop around 12:40 a.m. The call said a heavily built bearded man was in an altercation with another man and brandished a handgun during the dispute.
Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:e508723319870a4a7b07885 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
Traffic stop leads to drugs and arrest of Collier County man, woman
A 35-year-old man who deputies say is a convicted felon was arrested during an overnight traffic stop for having more than 100 grams of fentanyl. Omar Conde faces a charge of trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession of amphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.
Signs in Hendry County cemetery give deadline to remove items from some gravesites
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b0ca2e486c3346f0b1a3ceda Player Element ID: 6319741316112. For reasons that aren’t yet clear, families are being told they have 30 days to remove precious mementos from loved ones’ gravesites at the...
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
How to lower the chances of fire during the dry season after Ian increased fire risk
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:7083108fe0bb9a8361c88be3 Player Element ID: 6319685200112. A brush fire that has been burning since Wednesday is now about 38 acres in Cape Coral. Crews are still out there near El...
19th annual Cars on 5th event in Naples
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:15ba31b7ed8e62d8184cafc0 Player Element ID: 6319800304112. On Saturday people have the chance to see some of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world at the 19th annual Cars...
Funds released for those in need following Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f0d64bb54075b382aed5b63c Player Element ID: 6319740262112. Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
Beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet missing for more than 24 hours
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:5a08c86b884197de8ea44aa Player Element ID: 6319757284112. A beloved Southwest Florida eagle has been missing for more than 24 hours. M-15 and the two eaglets remain at the nest, but Harriet...
Lighthouse nonprofit helps 10-year-old Naples girl live with eye disorder
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:d643dc1a32e73c2830d29cf Player Element ID: 6319648391112. The Naples Winter Wine Festival, a charity wine auction that raises millions of dollars for children in Collier County, kicks off on Thursday before...
Estero residents split over Bonita Estero Rail Trail project
Village of Estero hosted a workshop Wednesday for the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization to provide an update on the Bonita Estero Rail Trail project. The project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County.
Four-day Naples Automotive Experience kicks off with a lineup of exotic cars
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:55b66fc5225193b09d164fd5 Player Element ID: 6319699987112. Maseratis, Buggatis, and Lamborghinis were all gathered for a good cause in Naples on Thursday. “This is the kickoff party to our four-day Naples...
