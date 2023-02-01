A late-night freight train derailment in southwest Detroit forced a couple dozen Amtrak passengers traveling from Chicago to disembark at another stop and complete their journey on a bus.

By Wednesday morning, officials said the railway had been cleared.

Several Amtrak routes between Detroit and Chicago, however, have been canceled through Friday. Those passengers were notified and will receive full refunds for their fares, Amtrak spokesman Mark Magliari said.

CN rail, which offered few details about the incident, said it occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near Scotten Street and that there did not appear to be any injuries, fires or leaks. Eight railcars derailed, with one leaning over the rail bridge. All nine of the train's cars were empty.

The railway company said the cause of the derailment is under investigation and apologized for the inconvenience.

While fatalities from train derailments are rare, derailments are more common than you might think.

On average, there are about 1,700 derailments a year, according to the federal transportation department.

Last September, more than a dozen CN train cars derailed in Warren , including cars hauling liquid chlorine and unrefined alcohol that remained upright. No injuries were reported and the incident, officials said at the time, posed no "danger to the public."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit-Chicago Amtrak routes canceled through Friday after CN freight train derails