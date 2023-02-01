ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit-Chicago Amtrak routes canceled through Friday after CN freight train derails

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UTbM_0kYtlI4100

A late-night freight train derailment in southwest Detroit forced a couple dozen Amtrak passengers traveling from Chicago to disembark at another stop and complete their journey on a bus.

By Wednesday morning, officials said the railway had been cleared.

Several Amtrak routes between Detroit and Chicago, however, have been canceled through Friday. Those passengers were notified and will receive full refunds for their fares, Amtrak spokesman Mark Magliari said.

CN rail, which offered few details about the incident, said it occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near Scotten Street and that there did not appear to be any injuries, fires or leaks. Eight railcars derailed, with one leaning over the rail bridge. All nine of the train's cars were empty.

The railway company said the cause of the derailment is under investigation and apologized for the inconvenience.

More: On this lawn, it looks like the snowmen were eaten up by the circling snow sharks

More: Researchers watch Isle Royale wolf survive fall through Lake Superior ice

While fatalities from train derailments are rare, derailments are more common than you might think.

On average, there are about 1,700 derailments a year, according to the federal transportation department.

Last September, more than a dozen CN train cars derailed in Warren , including cars hauling liquid chlorine and unrefined alcohol that remained upright. No injuries were reported and the incident, officials said at the time, posed no "danger to the public."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit-Chicago Amtrak routes canceled through Friday after CN freight train derails

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The dogs used for CTA’s $31M K-9 unit contract are basically very expensive decoys

Last August 22, the CTA announced it had inked a $31 million contract with a private security firm to provide up to 50 K-9 teams, consisting of two unarmed guards and a dog, to patrol the ‘L’ system. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to find out exactly what the purpose of the dogs is, and the transit agency has been stonewalling me.
CHICAGO, IL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street

DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit. A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street. A crane...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

January was unusually warm in metro Detroit — but shattered 125-year snowfall record

You wouldn't know it by the bone-chilling temperatures to end the month and start February, but January was an unusually warm month in metro Detroit. Temperatures taken at Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport averaged above freezing for the month, 33.5 degrees Fahrenheit, a whopping 7.7 degrees above long-term average temperatures for the first month of the year.
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard

Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.  “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
Daily Energy Insider

Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan

The City of Chicago announces two major agreements with utility ComEd this week, committing them to an energy and equity agreement and a new franchise agreement that supports more equitable clean energy access, workforce development, ... Read More » The post Chicago, ComEd reach energy and equity, franchise agreements in support of local climate action plan appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CHICAGO, IL
michiganchronicle.com

Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback

Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Cities across Michigan open warming centers to fight frigid temperatures

Multiple warming centers are opening their doors to help fight the cold weather this weekend.  The National Weather Service (NWS) previously had issued a windchill advisory for Friday morning, when windchills up to 15 degrees below zero were expected. The wind chill advisory expired but temperatures only got up to the mid-teens Friday afternoon. The wind was expected to decrease but windchills will remain in the negatives and below zero, according to the NWS. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Cannabis entrepreneurs face complex zoning regulations

Good morning, it’s Saturday! Thank goodness it’s supposed to be warmer today than yesterday. Let’s get to the news …. Cannabis dispensaries opened their doors last month across Detroit, but locations are few and far between due to zoning regulations in the city. These laws dictate where prospective marijuana business owners can and can’t open.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends

Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
CHICAGO, IL
outliermedia.org

Have property management companies gone too far in Detroit?

Being a landlord can be hard. Rentals in Detroit should be registered with the city and brought up to code, which can be expensive and slow. Homes need regular maintenance, snow needs to be shoveled, grass mowed. Maintaining quality rental property in a city that doesn’t demand high rental prices...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy