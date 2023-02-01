Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Wang Theatre in Boston Evacuated as Record-Low Temps Cause Sprinkler System to Break
Hundreds of people who expected to catch a show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday night were in for an unexpected (and unpleasant) night when the record-low temperatures caused the venue's sprinkler system to break, sending everyone out into the bitter cold. The theater was evacuated shortly before...
nbcboston.com
Lil Wayne Is Coming to Boston on His 2023 Tour
Rap legend Lil Wayne is coming to Boston this spring, as he embanks on a North American tour that kicks off in Minneapolis in April. Lil Wayne, who has won five Grammy awards, will play the House of Blues in Boston on Thursday, April 13. His Welcome To That Carter Tour will stop in 28 cities.
nbcboston.com
Delays, Cancellations Pile Up at Logan Airport on Saturday Due to Extreme Cold in Boston
Airlines at Boston's Logan International Airport are experiencing delays on Saturday due to the extreme weather conditions in the region. According to the Massachusetts Port Authority, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays. “Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
nbcboston.com
Ms. G, the Bay State's Groundhog, Predicts Spring Is on Its Way
The official groundhog of Massachusetts, Ms. G, made her prediction about how much winter is left in the Bay State Thursday, in recognition of the Groundhog Day tradition. Ms. G did not see her shadow, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared. That signifies that spring is on its way in the Bay State, according to tradition.
nbcboston.com
How the Weekend's Cold Weather Is Affecting Travel Around Boston
This weekend's extreme cold snap may affect travel, for those who do end up venturing outside. The cold weather — wind chills are expected around -30 degrees — will prevent some planned construction work from taking place around Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. But it warned people with flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to plan for delays.
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
nbcboston.com
Alewife MBTA Station Closed Due to Car Hanging From Parking Garage; Girl Hurt By Falling Glass
An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier and debris onto the station below and leaving a vehicle dangling from above the facility. Two people were hospitalized following the incident, officials said.
nbcboston.com
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?
The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
nbcboston.com
Dick's Sporting Goods to Open Giant ‘House of Sport' Store in Boston
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. plans to open one of its “House of Sport” stores at the Prudential Center in Boston's Back Bay, giving the new concept its highest-profile location yet. The Business Journal reported last summer that Dick’s was then in advanced talks with Boston Properties Inc....
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Tragedy Leads Business Owners to Raise Awareness for Maternal Mental Health
Two Massachusetts business owners are making it their mission to bring awareness to maternal mental health after the tragedy in Duxbury. Patrick Clancy's heartfelt message showing support and love for his wife after she was accused of killing their children brought the women to tears. "He is a symbol of...
nbcboston.com
Judge Orders Mass. Teachers Association to Stop Supporting Woburn Strike
As the teacher strike continued Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts, keeping schools for a fifth straight day, a judge has ordered the state's largest teachers union to stop supporting it. The judge granted an injunction against the Massachusetts Teachers Association, ordering the union to stop "encouraging or condoning" the strike. Previously,...
nbcboston.com
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
nbcboston.com
First Responders Prepare to Help Vulnerable People During Frigid Weather in Boston
Emergency responders were preparing Friday for an increase in calls to help vulnerable people outside in Boston as temperatures drop to extreme levels. Temperatures were already in the teens by Friday afternoon, and there was a small uptick in 911 calls for requests to check on people outside in the city.
nbcboston.com
Tips to Keep You Safe in This Weekend's Extreme Cold Conditions
An arctic airmass will move into the region Friday, and there's plenty to you can do to be prepared for the extreme cold that will make it feel around 30 degrees below zero. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow these tips:. First, you want to make sure...
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in SUV Crash in Needham
A person was seriously hurt in an SUV crash in Needham, Massachusetts, Thursday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear how the seriously injured person, who was on foot, was involved in the crash. They were rushed to Beth Israel Hospital, according to Needham police. The crash on Great Plain Avenue...
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing Kids ‘Improving Daily,' Police Chief Says
Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children last week, is steadily recovering from injuries suffered when she cut herself and jumped out a window, the town's police chief says. "I don't know the current condition of Mrs. Clancy," Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in...
nbcboston.com
Pickup Slams Into NH Police Cruiser on Scene of Crash Investigation, Troopers Say
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a New Hampshire state trooper and a man who was arrested on suspicions of DUI, following two back-to-back crashes on Wednesday night in Hooksett, according to state police. The ordeal happened on Hooksett Road, at the junction of the I-93 southbound exit...
nbcboston.com
Rhode Island Woman Charged With Killing Her 70-Year-Old Father With Garden Shears
A 38-year-old Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears Monday in the home where they both lived. Jennifer Pamula, of Woonsocket, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.
