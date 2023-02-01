ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Lil Wayne Is Coming to Boston on His 2023 Tour

Rap legend Lil Wayne is coming to Boston this spring, as he embanks on a North American tour that kicks off in Minneapolis in April. Lil Wayne, who has won five Grammy awards, will play the House of Blues in Boston on Thursday, April 13. His Welcome To That Carter Tour will stop in 28 cities.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston

Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Ms. G, the Bay State's Groundhog, Predicts Spring Is on Its Way

The official groundhog of Massachusetts, Ms. G, made her prediction about how much winter is left in the Bay State Thursday, in recognition of the Groundhog Day tradition. Ms. G did not see her shadow, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared. That signifies that spring is on its way in the Bay State, according to tradition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

How the Weekend's Cold Weather Is Affecting Travel Around Boston

This weekend's extreme cold snap may affect travel, for those who do end up venturing outside. The cold weather — wind chills are expected around -30 degrees — will prevent some planned construction work from taking place around Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. But it warned people with flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to plan for delays.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
DUXBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?

The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Dick's Sporting Goods to Open Giant ‘House of Sport' Store in Boston

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. plans to open one of its “House of Sport” stores at the Prudential Center in Boston's Back Bay, giving the new concept its highest-profile location yet. The Business Journal reported last summer that Dick’s was then in advanced talks with Boston Properties Inc....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Judge Orders Mass. Teachers Association to Stop Supporting Woburn Strike

As the teacher strike continued Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts, keeping schools for a fifth straight day, a judge has ordered the state's largest teachers union to stop supporting it. The judge granted an injunction against the Massachusetts Teachers Association, ordering the union to stop "encouraging or condoning" the strike. Previously,...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
HALIFAX, MA
nbcboston.com

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in SUV Crash in Needham

A person was seriously hurt in an SUV crash in Needham, Massachusetts, Thursday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear how the seriously injured person, who was on foot, was involved in the crash. They were rushed to Beth Israel Hospital, according to Needham police. The crash on Great Plain Avenue...
NEEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing Kids ‘Improving Daily,' Police Chief Says

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children last week, is steadily recovering from injuries suffered when she cut herself and jumped out a window, the town's police chief says. "I don't know the current condition of Mrs. Clancy," Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in...
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy