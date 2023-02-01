ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

The latest FanDuel Ohio promo code gives $3k no-sweat bet for NBA, NCAAB

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether it’s a four-digit bet on Saturday’s NBA, Sunday’s college basketball, or next weekend’s Super Bowl, our FanDuel Ohio promo code...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL: Gear up with $1,250 for Saturday’s college basketball slate

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and go over the many options you have to bet on Friday night. Learn more about the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting, which just launched on Jan. 1 and already has more than a dozen sportsbooks live. Caesars Sportsbook promo code New Caesars Sportsbook...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

The FanDuel Ohio Promo Code secures a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Purdue vs. Indiana

New York Post readers in and outside of the Buckeye state can score big with a massive offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $3,000 No Sweat First Bet with the FanDuel Promo Code ahead of Saturday’s epic clash. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see if Atlanta can keep rolling out west. FanDuel promo code offer The FanDuel promo code allows users bet up to $3,000 with no sweat and no code required when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, make your first deposit of at least $10, and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

Wichita State vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Houston 20-2; Wichita State 11-10 The Wichita State Shockers are 2-8 against the #3 Houston Cougars since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Wichita State and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN doesn't like the 2023 schedule for the Oklahoma Sooners

The 2023 schedule for the Oklahoma Sooners has some pros and cons. It’s a manageable schedule, but it isn’t without potential pitfalls. Given the new 14-team alignment in the Big 12, how the schedule broke down was going to leave every team wanting a little bit more or feeling like it received the short end of the stick. No Kansas State leaves a bit to be desired.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

WATCH: Latest intel on when Texas and Oklahoma will leave for the SEC

The news from the Big 12 meetings is that Texas and Oklahoma can't (or won't) find their way out of the conference before July 1, 2025. That means there are still two likely awkward years to go with the Longhorns and the Sooners. They'll be participating in a conference they are eager to leave and sharing space with four new Big 12 programs they consider to be inferior as they get ready for a jump to the SEC.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon at No. 5 Arizona

Thursday night in Arizona the Oregon Duck men's basketball program (13-9, 7-4)) will go for a season-sweep and big road win at No. 5 Arizona (19-3, 8-3). The Ducks are trending in the right direction with wins in four of its last five games, and a second win over Arizona in its last six might be enough to put the Ducks back into the NCAA Tournament discussion.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy