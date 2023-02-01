Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Related
The latest FanDuel Ohio promo code gives $3k no-sweat bet for NBA, NCAAB
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether it’s a four-digit bet on Saturday’s NBA, Sunday’s college basketball, or next weekend’s Super Bowl, our FanDuel Ohio promo code...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL: Gear up with $1,250 for Saturday’s college basketball slate
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and go over the many options you have to bet on Friday night. Learn more about the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting, which just launched on Jan. 1 and already has more than a dozen sportsbooks live. Caesars Sportsbook promo code New Caesars Sportsbook...
The FanDuel Ohio Promo Code secures a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Purdue vs. Indiana
New York Post readers in and outside of the Buckeye state can score big with a massive offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Claim your $3,000 No Sweat First Bet with the FanDuel Promo Code ahead of Saturday’s epic clash. Let’s learn how to claim these offers and see if Atlanta can keep rolling out west. FanDuel promo code offer The FanDuel promo code allows users bet up to $3,000 with no sweat and no code required when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook, make your first deposit of at least $10, and...
Oklahoma Sooners way too early game-by-game predictions for 2023
No schedule is perfect. In a 14-team conference, there will be something that somebody or some school doesn’t like about the schedule. That’s true for Oklahoma. However, on paper, the 2023 schedule looks to be a favorable one for the Sooners. No Kansas State or an improving Texas...
Report: Here's When Texas, Oklahoma Are Likely To Join SEC
Texas and Oklahoma will still join the SEC in 2025 despite efforts to join the conference one year early. The negotiations for Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC in 2024 have come to a halt and a deal is not expected to get done. "Texas and Oklahoma will join ...
Tramel's ScissorTales: Why Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone brings up memories of Leroy Combs
Leroy Combs came walking down the Lloyd Noble Center tunnel Wednesday night before the Bedlam basketball game, and my mind quickly drifted back to 42 years earlier. February 1981. Combs and I shared the same Lloyd Noble Center tunnel. I was a 20-year-old writer; he was an OSU sophomore center. ...
CBS Sports
Wichita State vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Houston 20-2; Wichita State 11-10 The Wichita State Shockers are 2-8 against the #3 Houston Cougars since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Wichita State and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
ESPN doesn't like the 2023 schedule for the Oklahoma Sooners
The 2023 schedule for the Oklahoma Sooners has some pros and cons. It’s a manageable schedule, but it isn’t without potential pitfalls. Given the new 14-team alignment in the Big 12, how the schedule broke down was going to leave every team wanting a little bit more or feeling like it received the short end of the stick. No Kansas State leaves a bit to be desired.
WATCH: Latest intel on when Texas and Oklahoma will leave for the SEC
The news from the Big 12 meetings is that Texas and Oklahoma can't (or won't) find their way out of the conference before July 1, 2025. That means there are still two likely awkward years to go with the Longhorns and the Sooners. They'll be participating in a conference they are eager to leave and sharing space with four new Big 12 programs they consider to be inferior as they get ready for a jump to the SEC.
College Basketball Odds: Texas vs. Kansas State prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Texas Longhorns take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Our college basketball odds series has our Texas Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Kansas State. The college basketball season has been entertaining and notably unpredictable. The churn and balance at the top of the Big...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon at No. 5 Arizona
Thursday night in Arizona the Oregon Duck men's basketball program (13-9, 7-4)) will go for a season-sweep and big road win at No. 5 Arizona (19-3, 8-3). The Ducks are trending in the right direction with wins in four of its last five games, and a second win over Arizona in its last six might be enough to put the Ducks back into the NCAA Tournament discussion.
Comments / 0