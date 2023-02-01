ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Hillsdale FFA heads to state nursery/landscape competition

By Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago

On Jan. 17, Hillsdale FFA’s Nursery and Landscape team traveled to Lorain County Career Center to participate in the district competition, in which it placed first.

The Nursery and Landscape Career Development Event (CDE) tests students skills in maintaining landscape plants and related products, evaluating equipment and services and performing landscape design.

The Hillsdale FFA team placed first overall. Members Jake Hoverstock placed first individually and Braydon Rakovec third. The other team members are Logan Garn and Brady Heller.

