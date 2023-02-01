ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

“Hey, Jones!”: Hurts’ steep ascent, Rutgers’ NIL initiative, and how PSU hoops stands in NCAA chase | Jones

By David Jones
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Feb. 3, 2023

Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Friday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Owen Schlager, Trinity – Schlager poured in a game-high 31 points as the Shamrocks bested Bishop McDevitt.
PennLive.com

Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class called a ‘pleasant surprise’ by Joel Klatt; Sean Clifford set to host ‘retirement party,’ and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look back at the Lions’ freshly signed 2023 recruiting class, plus Sean Clifford pairs with the State College Spikes to celebrate his “retirement” after six years on campus. Penn State’s ‘23 class ranked No. 14 nationally on 247Sports...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl: How to watch, time, channel

For those football fans interested in catching a glimpse at the NFL stars of tomorrow, Saturday afternoon is a big opportunity. The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the annual event featuring the top final-year college players in the country playing in front of scouts and NFL team personnel, kicks off this afternoon, with a handful of talented players taking the field in Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
PennLive.com

How to bet on Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Dimers.com provides exclusive Super Bowl content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII betting. With Super Bowl LVII right around the corner, diehards and casual fans alike are...
OHIO TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy