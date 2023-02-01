National Signing Day 2023: Signings, commitments for Gastonia, Shelby area athletes

National Signing Day has arrived for high school athletes in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties, with area standouts signing a national letter of intent.

Here’s a list of area athletes who signed with the school of their choice. The list will be updated regularly.

If we missed anyone, to let us know of a future ceremony or send pictures from signing events, send an email to sports reporter Joe Hughes at jhughes@gastongazette.com.

EARLY SIGNING DAY: College signings and commitments for Gastonia, Shelby area Class of 2023 athletes

THE DAY OF THEIR LIVES: Here's what Gastonia, Shelby area football standouts said as early signing period begins

Ashbrook

Elijah Haynes, football: Signed with Winston-Salem State.

Bessemer City

J'vontre Duff, football: Signed with NC Wesleyan.

Jameer Holmes, football: Signed with NC Wesleyan.

Burns

L.J. Allen, football: Signed with Alabama State.

Jakari Geter, football: Signed with Presbyterian College.

Ryan Thompson, football: Signed with Norfolk State University.

Crest

Khole Crocker, football: Signed with NC Wesleyan.

Brandon McCall-Webber, football: Signed with Gardner-Webb.

DaVonyae Pettis, football: Signed with The Citadel.

East Lincoln

Blake Bradford, football: Signed with Appalachian State University.

Parker Davis, football: Signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Landon Glezen, football: Signed with Davidson College.

Gaston Day

Colin Fayed, basketball: Signed with Roanoke College.

Callum Richard, basketball: Signed with East Tennessee State University.

Marco Wright, soccer: Signed with Campbell University.

Hunter Huss

Justin Ross, football: Signed with the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kings Mountain

Isaiah Eskridge, football: Signed with Norfolk State University.

Lamont Littlejohn, football: Signed with Saint Augustine University.

A.J. Richardson, football: Signed with Norfolk State University.

Dalton Smith, football: Signed with Brevard College.

Mountain Island Charter

Lucas Blanchette, track: Signed with Barton College.

Ashton Miller, football: Signed with Davidson College.

JoTwan Patton, football: Signed with Presbyterian College.

Hilary Schmitz, soccer: Signed with Brevard College.

Shelby

Ta'Darrin "T.J." Griffin, football: Signed with UNC Pembroke.

JaKeith Hamilton, football: Signed with Furman.

Daylin Lee, football: Signed with Winston-Salem State University.

South Point

Davis Adcock, swimming: Signed with Gardner-Webb.

Will Ross, football: Signed with the U.S. Naval Academy.

Mica Stowe, football: Signed with Averett University.

West Lincoln

Harlie Burton, softball: Signed with Cleveland Community College.

Reese Coltrane, golf: Signed with Montreat College.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: National Signing Day 2023: Signings, commitments for Gastonia, Shelby area athletes