ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

National Signing Day 2023: Signings, commitments for Gastonia, Shelby area athletes

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6iOF_0kYtjPmc00

National Signing Day has arrived for high school athletes in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties, with area standouts signing a national letter of intent.

Here’s a list of area athletes who signed with the school of their choice. The list will be updated regularly.

If we missed anyone, to let us know of a future ceremony or send pictures from signing events, send an email to sports reporter Joe Hughes at jhughes@gastongazette.com.

EARLY SIGNING DAY: College signings and commitments for Gastonia, Shelby area Class of 2023 athletes

THE DAY OF THEIR LIVES: Here's what Gastonia, Shelby area football standouts said as early signing period begins

Ashbrook

Elijah Haynes, football: Signed with Winston-Salem State.

Bessemer City

J'vontre Duff, football: Signed with NC Wesleyan.

Jameer Holmes, football: Signed with NC Wesleyan.

Burns

L.J. Allen, football: Signed with Alabama State.

Jakari Geter, football: Signed with Presbyterian College.

Ryan Thompson, football: Signed with Norfolk State University.

Crest

Khole Crocker, football: Signed with NC Wesleyan.

Brandon McCall-Webber, football: Signed with Gardner-Webb.

DaVonyae Pettis, football: Signed with The Citadel.

East Lincoln

Blake Bradford, football: Signed with Appalachian State University.

Parker Davis, football: Signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Landon Glezen, football: Signed with Davidson College.

Gaston Day

Colin Fayed, basketball: Signed with Roanoke College.

Callum Richard, basketball: Signed with East Tennessee State University.

Marco Wright, soccer: Signed with Campbell University.

Hunter Huss

Justin Ross, football: Signed with the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kings Mountain

Isaiah Eskridge, football: Signed with Norfolk State University.

Lamont Littlejohn, football: Signed with Saint Augustine University.

A.J. Richardson, football: Signed with Norfolk State University.

Dalton Smith, football: Signed with Brevard College.

Mountain Island Charter

Lucas Blanchette, track: Signed with Barton College.

Ashton Miller, football: Signed with Davidson College.

JoTwan Patton, football: Signed with Presbyterian College.

Hilary Schmitz, soccer: Signed with Brevard College.

Shelby

Ta'Darrin "T.J." Griffin, football: Signed with UNC Pembroke.

JaKeith Hamilton, football: Signed with Furman.

Daylin Lee, football: Signed with Winston-Salem State University.

South Point

Davis Adcock, swimming: Signed with Gardner-Webb.

Will Ross, football: Signed with the U.S. Naval Academy.

Mica Stowe, football: Signed with Averett University.

West Lincoln

Harlie Burton, softball: Signed with Cleveland Community College.

Reese Coltrane, golf: Signed with Montreat College.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: National Signing Day 2023: Signings, commitments for Gastonia, Shelby area athletes

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortmillprepsports.com

Seven Fort Mill athletes sign on Jackets’ signing day

Fort Mill High School had seven athletes to commit to their respective colleges Thursday as part of the school’s National Signing Day ceremony. Of those signing, four of them were baseball players in Eli Craddock, Nick Krise, Jaeger Pankowski and Mikey Terribile. “Each year our guys continue to get...
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Chambers gets revenge on rival North Meck

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Chambers Cougars exacted revenge on rival North Meck on Friday night. The Vikings won the first meeting of the season in early January on a buzzer-beating three in overtime. This time, Chambers set the tone early as Jordan Patton snatched a North Meck pass and...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
athleticbusiness.com

Middle School Basketball Coach Charged in Alleged Assault on Sidelines

A middle school basketball coach in North Carolina is facing charges in connection with an incident on the sidelines in which he allegedly pushed two others. WBTV-TV reported that Patrick Alexander Kelly, a coach at East Burke Middle School in Icard, is being charged with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault and battery related to an alleged assault in the gym on Jan. 26.
ICARD, NC
laurenscountysports.com

Cyclones fizzle under Devils' heat

At Clinton High School on Friday night, it was a celebration. The boys basketball team obviously entered the top five of the state in Class 3A, because Chester was 5th, the Red Devils 6th (by the measure of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association), and Clinton beat the Cyclones twice, the latter by a score of 58-47 in front of a large, loud crowd and luminaries of the past.
CLINTON, SC
WBTV

Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. could be seen passing across the Carolinas on Saturday alarming, and piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
nomadlawyer.org

The 12 Best Places to Visit in Salisbury, North Carolina

Considered the county seat of Rowan County, Salisbury attracts a multitude of tourists to enjoy its unique offerings. It has the perfect blend of old-world charm with big-city amenities. Best Places to Visit in Salisbury: From getting a sneak peek into the city’s rich history to indulging in modern amenities...
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Juvenile Arrested With Loaded Handgun At Newton-Conover High School Basketball Game

A juvenile has been arrested on a school campus in Catawba County with a loaded weapon. According to a news release from the Newton Police Department, last Friday, January 27, Officers were working security detail at a basketball game at Newton-Conover High School. A member of the school administration approached one of the officers and pointed out a male student who appeared to be impaired and possibly had an odor of marijuana.
WITN

FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
THOMASVILLE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy