ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA
 3 days ago

ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) . This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 30, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chegg. The Motley Fool recommends Chegg. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

