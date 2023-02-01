ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffree Star denies causing Tom Brady’s retirement after teasing ‘NFL boo’

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

Jeffree Star jokingly denied being behind Tom Brady’s retirement , which the NFL champ announced just days after the beauty guru teased that he’s dating a pro football player .

“This is not my fault… Repeat: This is not my fault 😂,” Star captioned a repost of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback’s video on Twitter Wednesday.

“I’ve never met Tom, but congratulations on retirement! 👀 Wyoming is a good place to retire.”

Fans laughed along with the YouTuber, who is openly gay, for connecting the big sports news to him, with one writing in the thread, “🤣yeah that was weird timing after the speculation on your NFL guy. So funny” and another tweeting, “What an interesting coincidence 😂👍💖.”

Jeffree Star joked he is not the reason Tom Brady retired after announcing he has an “NFL boo.”
jeffreestar/Instagram
“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl,” Star recently teased of his new mystery man.
jeffreestar/Instagram

Last Friday, Star, 37, posted a photo of himself holding hands with a mystery man on a private plane and captioned it, “Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈.”

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner then shared a mirror selfie next to a tall man in an orange and brown coat whose back was facing the camera Monday and captioned it, “His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom 🧡.”

People immediately began to speculate about who the mystery NFL star could be, prompting one wife of a pro athlete to demand Star reveal the man’s identity so people would stop thinking the makeup artist’s new suitor was her husband.

Saryn Anderson, the wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson, allegedly told Star via DM, “I’m getting harassed because my husband is in the NFL and ppl think it’s him. Please stop.”

Star clapped back on Twitter , “OMG now the #NFL wives are coming after me!!! Girl… Don’t be so insecure. I don’t mess with married men 😘” — but still did not reveal his new man’s identity.

Then, two days after the viral exchange, Brady, 45, filmed himself on a beach and said, “I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good.”

Although the newly divorced footballer did not make it to the Super Bowl this year as Star’s teaser tweet revealed, Gisele Bündchen’s now-ex-husband stands at 6-foot-4, per online stats , not 6-foot-6 like the mystery man.

Brady announced Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL “for good.”
tombrady/Twitter

This is not the first time, however, that Star has been attached to a male celebrity who is recently back on the market.

In June 2021, the “Lollipop Luxury” singer laughed off speculation about him dating Kanye West , saying at the time, “I love rumors. I think they’re funny, but some girl on TikTok made it up, and it went viral before I even knew.”

Kathleen James
2d ago

world's going to hell in a hand basket and we're worrying about what a man is doing with another man. I'm sick of this planet

DC “DCore Fitness”
2d ago

The headline clearly says this dude name.. yet all pseudo masculine wannabes click anyway and come to the comments to complain they don't like the guy.. WTF?! Makes zero sense.

Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

It never ceases to amaze me… when folks want attention or relevance… smh 🤦🏽‍♀️

