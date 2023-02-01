ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawmakers must remove barriers to higher education for people behind bars | Opinion

Providing education in prison is one of the most effective means of helping formerly incarcerated people lead crime-free lives upon their release. Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA – the agency that administers state grant and loan programs to students) does not allow state-funded grant programs to be used for college behind bars.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Is the Chinese Spy Balloon coming to Pennsylvania?

It’s way up there, and China swears it just got off course and was used, mainly, for meteorological studies. The United States, however, is pretty sure it’s a spy balloon. It’s about three-bus lengths long, and is cruising at a reported 60,000 feet. Despite just how high up there it is traveling, it’s size dictates that it will be visible for most folks if it flies over their house on a clear day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Can you shoot down the Chinese spy balloon?

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Friday with a thought about this whole Chinese spy balloon deal. And, if you hang out on social media much, it’s a thought that has been rather popular — shoot it down. Is the Chinese Spy Balloon coming to Pennsylvania?. “If Joe...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
HARRISBURG, PA
Pa. police agencies keep tight lid on officer misconduct records

After the high-profile beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, local residents have raised concerns that police agencies in Pennsylvania basically police themselves for misconduct. Under Pa. law, police agencies are allowed to keep a tight lid on complaints, disciplinary action and use-of-force reports, making it nearly impossible for...
MEMPHIS, TN
Pa’s first avian influenza cases in 2023 detected in central Pa. poultry flocks

Cases of the highly contagious strain of avian influenza continue to affect poultry flocks in central Pennsylvania. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the disease was recently detected in two flocks in Lancaster County. About 32,800 birds were affected at a commercial duck facility and another 3,200 birds impacted at a second farm, according to USDA data.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

