Milton, VT

WCAX

Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school

The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Hannaford Career Center hires new superintendent

The Patricia Hannaford Career Center has hired a new superintendent: Nicole MacTavish, a longtime educator currently working in the Marshall Islands. School officials and MacTavish worked out final terms of a contract on Tuesday. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
ADDISON, VT
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: 60-y/o man dies after fight at middle school basketball game

A 60-year-old man died after taking part in a large fight that erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont Tuesday night. Video posted on social media showed at least two players joining the brawl between numerous adults near the center of the court. The fight broke out around 7 p.m. after a seventh- and eighth-grade game between teams from Alburgh and St. Albans City, local news outlet WCAX reported.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
newsnationnow.com

Man dies after brawl among spectators at school basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (WFFF) – A 60-year-old man died Tuesday after a fight broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in Alburgh. Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, who sought medical attention after the brawl and was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
ALBURGH, VT
WCVB

Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera

BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: Get dressed and relive good times at Up North Dance Studio. Snacks will be provided and the event is BYOB. Venmo @Jessica-Ashton-8 to reserve your spot. Where: Colchester Meeting House, 828 Main St. Details: Presenters including Town Manager Aaron Frank, and Director of Parks and Recreation Glen Cuttitta will...
mynbc5.com

Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
tourcounsel.com

CityPlace Burlington | Shopping mall in Vermont

CityPlace Burlington (previously named Burlington Square Mall and Burlington Town Center) was a formerly enclosed shopping mall. Located on the Church Street Marketplace open-air mall in Burlington, Vermont, United States, it opened in 1976. The mall's anchor stores were Macy's and L.L.Bean. The western portion of the mall closed in fall 2017 for redevelopment.
BURLINGTON, VT

