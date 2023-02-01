Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Illegal border crossings, assaults on Border Patrol agents increase in Swanton SectorLauren JessopSwanton, VT
Related
miltonindependent.com
Milton High School student Hannah Smiley named finalist in 'State of the Union' essay contest hosted by Sen. Sanders
Hannah Smiley, a sophomore at Milton High School, landed a spot in a list of finalists for Sen. Sanders "State of the Union" essay contest. The contest encouraged students to address a major issue facing the United States and propose solutions. Smiley wrote about gun violence and wrote about enacting...
miltonindependent.com
Here is what you missed at the Milton Town School District vaping forum on Wednesday
Milton Town School District lead nurse Dorey Meyers and the high school’s new substance abuse prevention specialist Zoe Lombardo gave a presentation on vaping and its effects Wednesday, Feb. 1. Vapes, also known as electronic cigarettes, are a public health issue affecting youth across the country. They also can...
Amid conflict between off-campus students and neighbors, Middlebury adopts new noise ordinance
Starting this weekend, Middlebury residents — including off-campus students — need to turn the volume down by 11 p.m. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid conflict between off-campus students and neighbors, Middlebury adopts new noise ordinance.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to talk with anyone associated with early learning center at Goddard from 1996-1997
PLAINFIELD — Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Plainfield back in the 90s. Investigators say they are looking to identify anyone who attended or was employed by Flanders Early Learning Center. The center is located on Goddard College campus. The timeframe of the investigation is...
WCAX
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
CBS Austin
Vermont parents concerned over 5th grade read-alouds of gender identity, racial equity books
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CITC) — Fifth graders in a Vermont public school district are participating in gender identity and racial equity-centered "read-alouds" in an effort to promote critical thinking. The South Burlington School District (SBSD) sparked parent concerns with several recent announcements. Lissa McDonald, the principal of one of...
Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid
Attorneys for a contractor that lost its bid to demolish Burlington High School argued in court on Friday that the winning bidder is not qualified based on the district’s own criteria. The judge heard arguments for a possible injunction. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid.
Addison Independent
Hannaford Career Center hires new superintendent
The Patricia Hannaford Career Center has hired a new superintendent: Nicole MacTavish, a longtime educator currently working in the Marshall Islands. School officials and MacTavish worked out final terms of a contract on Tuesday. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
WCAX
Project to protect deer, allow Vermonters to enjoy trails deemed a success
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers say a pilot project aimed at allowing Vermonters to enjoy winter trail use while protecting an important deer wintering area was a success, so it will continue in 2023. The program started in Waterbury in 2021. The Vermont Department of Parks and Rec launched two...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: 60-y/o man dies after fight at middle school basketball game
A 60-year-old man died after taking part in a large fight that erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont Tuesday night. Video posted on social media showed at least two players joining the brawl between numerous adults near the center of the court. The fight broke out around 7 p.m. after a seventh- and eighth-grade game between teams from Alburgh and St. Albans City, local news outlet WCAX reported.
newsnationnow.com
Man dies after brawl among spectators at school basketball game
ALBURGH, Vt. (WFFF) – A 60-year-old man died Tuesday after a fight broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in Alburgh. Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, who sought medical attention after the brawl and was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Homelessness Threatens Rural Students Amid Affordable Housing Crunch
St. Johnsbury, Vermont By the time Chaunceey Chery turned 18, he had moved nearly two dozen times. For years, he bounced between apartments and hotel rooms in Vermont and Florida as his mother struggled with substance abuse. His family, he said, spent more hours than he can estimate driving back and forth on I-95, which […]
miltonindependent.com
Letter to the Editor: Jeremy Metcalf seeks support for re-election campaign to Milton Town School Board of Trustees
I am writing to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Milton Town School Board of Trustees. My wife and I have lived in Milton for over 20 years. We have two children currently in school and one that graduated in 2020. I have served on the board for five years and I am the current chair.
WCVB
Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera
BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
miltonindependent.com
Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Details: Get dressed and relive good times at Up North Dance Studio. Snacks will be provided and the event is BYOB. Venmo @Jessica-Ashton-8 to reserve your spot. Where: Colchester Meeting House, 828 Main St. Details: Presenters including Town Manager Aaron Frank, and Director of Parks and Recreation Glen Cuttitta will...
mynbc5.com
Lawmakers propose first-of-its-kind universal child care bill for Vermont families
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Child care —or a lack thereof — is a hot topic among parents, educators, and lawmakers across Vermont. On Friday morning, a new bill was introduced by top Democrats in Montpelier that aims to address the issue. The proposal would create a preschool program...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
tourcounsel.com
CityPlace Burlington | Shopping mall in Vermont
CityPlace Burlington (previously named Burlington Square Mall and Burlington Town Center) was a formerly enclosed shopping mall. Located on the Church Street Marketplace open-air mall in Burlington, Vermont, United States, it opened in 1976. The mall's anchor stores were Macy's and L.L.Bean. The western portion of the mall closed in fall 2017 for redevelopment.
Comments / 0