Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man fires shots to scare off intruder in his home
Multiple reports of shots being fired in a central Salina neighborhood Tuesday evening are being investigated as a local man defending his residence from an intruder. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 200 block of S. 10th Street at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of shots being fired were received.
Downtown Salina jewelry store robbed; nearly $11,000 in rings taken
Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered the store and were...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report February 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NIKOLAS BYRON CHRISTIE, 24, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. KEVIN JONIEL VALDES...
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
City says scorecard calls are scam
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson says someone is claiming they are selling advertising on the Carey Park Golf Course score cards in order to get credit card information over the phone. This is a scam. Please, never give out your CC or any personal information over the...
Incidents result in kidnapping, other requested charges for Salina man
A Salina man faces multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery after incidents dating back to Dec. 17. Officers were first sent to a residence in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue on Dec. 17 for the report of a physical domestic incident. A 23-year-old Salina woman told police that Jason Lytle, 38, of Salina, allegedly had punched her in the face while she was in the bathroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman had a laceration on her chin.
Woman dies in Reno County crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
Police ID body found early Saturday in north Salina
The Salina Police Department today identified a deceased man found on the side of a roadway in north Salina early Saturday morning. According to information released this afternoon by the department, a citizen called law enforcement dispatch at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the 1900 block of N. Fifth Street. Responding officers found a deceased man on the side of the roadway.
Mo. woman dies in pickup rollover crash on Kan. highway
RENO COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Laura R. Manwarren, 45, Ozark, Missouri, was southbound on Kansas 14 four miles south of Sterling. The pickup left the roadway. The driver...
‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative
A Massachusetts woman has successfully connected a more than a century-old baby photo taken in Hutchinson with a relative on the west coast.
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Early Wednesday Fire Forces Evacuation of Residents at Marquette’s Riverview Estates
MARQUETTE, Kan. – Marquette Fire responded early Wednesday morning to a report of the smell of smoke at Riverview Estates, 202 S. Washington St. EMS arrived on the scene to confirm the smell of smoke and a light haze in the hallway. Lindsborg Fire also responded due to the...
Drug investigation leads to arrest
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After five months of investigation, the Junction City Police Department have arrested Alyzah Benitez for her connection with the death of Caytlin Hinkle. On August 22nd, 2022, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive subject in the 1500...
Woodie Seat bridge project to be sent out for bid this month
RENO COUNTY — Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain said Thursday the hope is to send the Woodie Seat Bridge project out for bid within the next two weeks. Hutchinson has received a Cost Share award of $1.5 million for Phase 1 of the Woodie Seat Freeway project.
