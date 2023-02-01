Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says

New video from Houston police shows the moment a wanted driver struck a homeless woman with his car in the Spring Branch area.

HPD released surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday, though it happened on Oct. 22, 2022.

Police said the driver was aiming for a man when he struck an innocent bystander during a dispute at 9961 Long Point Road.

The video shows a group of people crowded near a dark-colored van when the vehicle backs up and rams into several people.

The woman survived her injuries, according to HPD.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver is encouraged to contact HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).