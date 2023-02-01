ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXuBr_0kYthdGK00

New video from Houston police shows the moment a wanted driver struck a homeless woman with his car in the Spring Branch area.

HPD released surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday, though it happened on Oct. 22, 2022.

Police said the driver was aiming for a man when he struck an innocent bystander during a dispute at 9961 Long Point Road.

The video shows a group of people crowded near a dark-colored van when the vehicle backs up and rams into several people.

The woman survived her injuries, according to HPD.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver is encouraged to contact HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

SWAT standoff ends after man shoots at deputies in Humble, Precinct 4 says

HUMBLE, Texas — A man was arrested Saturday after a shootout with deputies and an hours-long SWAT standoff in Humble, officials said. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said they were responding to a domestic violence call on Foxbrook Drive near FM 1960 and Cypresswood Drive when a man started shooting at them. One of their patrol cars was hit, the department said.
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
KHOU

HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
173K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy