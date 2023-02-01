ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Registration begins for Holland's famous Girlfriends Weekend

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25owh7_0kYthQjl00

HOLLAND — Girlfriends Weekend is coming fast in downtown Holland, as organizers, shops and hotels make preparations for the popular three-day event.

This year's event — slated Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 — invites women to celebrate their friendships as they shop, wine, dine and "indulge in downtown Holland." Registration is $50 per person, and includes a "swag bag" of goodies, a coupon book of savings at participating shops and restaurants, hands-on activities and classes and access to live music.

“Girlfriends Weekend was initially designed to help give our merchants a boost during a slower time of year,” marketing coordinator Kara de Alvare wrote in a statement. “But it’s really grown into something much bigger than that.

"Some women have been attending every year since 2009 who tell us how much this weekend means to them each year. For so many women, Girlfriends Weekend provides a very rare opportunity for them to finally relax, reconnect and recharge — and we’re honored to be able to provide that opportunity here."

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, attendees can enjoy a complimentary mimosa at the Courtyard by Marriott on Eighth Street while picking up name badges, swag bags and event tickets. The rest of the day is devoted to shopping, in-store activities and exclusive classes.

Friday night features live local music at several downtown bars and restaurants, with drink specials for attendees. Saturday morning will hold the usual breakfast and fashion show at the recently remodeled Haworth Hotel. The show highlights spring collections from downtown's locally-owned boutiques. Tickets to the fashion show are $25 with registration.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

That night, a Luau Party will take place at Holland Civic Center, with a DJ, free photo booth, cash bar and live entertainment. Tickets to the luau are $10 with registration.

Advance registration is required through girlfriendsweekend.org. Overnight accommodations aren't included.

— Contact editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Holland On Ice Is Coming!

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 2, 2023) –The coolest event on the Lakeshore is coming to Downtown Holland this weekend! As part of the all-new Holland on Ice event on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, visitors are invited to head to Downtown Holland to witness the nation’s best professional ice carvers at work as they transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into incredible works of art! Holland on Ice is proudly hosted by Downtown Holland inpartnership with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau and with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott.
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

2022 Newsmakers: Dave Engbers and Brett VanderKamp

Thirty years ago, Brett VanderKamp and Dave Engbers were members of the same fraternity at Hope College. Now, the pair still are two leading stalwarts of the mighty West Michigan beer industry. Both VanderKamp’s New Holland Brewing Co. and Engbers’ Founders Brewing Co. started in 1997, celebrating their 25th anniversaries in 2022.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Chris Stapleton to perform at Van Andel Arena June 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chris Stapleton is coming to Grand Rapids!. The country singer will perform at Van Andel Arena Friday, June 2 as part of his All-American Road Show tour, the venue announced Thursday. Venue owner ASM Global says Marcus King and The War and Treaty will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Condado Tacos to open second location in Grand Rapids

A Midwest taco chain is set to open its second Grand Rapids location. Condado Tacos plans to open its Breton Village storefront Feb. 16 at 1874 Breton Road SE, joining its Bridge Street location. It is the seventh Condado Tacos in Michigan for the Columbus-based chain. “The state of Michigan...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Seams Sewing and Mercantile Opening New Shop On Gull Rd. In Kalamazoo

It SEEMS like we're going to have a new store that will come in clutch for the craft makers and clothes designers in the area, as a very popular sewing store, which is currently in Lansing, will be opening a shop on Gull Rd. in Kalamazoo. Seams Sewing and Mercantile has been a staple of Lansing and they recently announced they'll be making the move this spring:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI
iheart.com

Gentex expanding into Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Technology company Gentex, which is Ottawa County's largest employer, has announced it's expanding into the Madison Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Company spokesperson Craig Piersma tells WOOD-TV that it's getting harder to find quality workers who want to commute to the lakeshore. "We know that, with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy