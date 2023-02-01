Registration begins for Holland's famous Girlfriends Weekend

HOLLAND — Girlfriends Weekend is coming fast in downtown Holland, as organizers, shops and hotels make preparations for the popular three-day event.

This year's event — slated Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 — invites women to celebrate their friendships as they shop, wine, dine and "indulge in downtown Holland." Registration is $50 per person, and includes a "swag bag" of goodies, a coupon book of savings at participating shops and restaurants, hands-on activities and classes and access to live music.

“Girlfriends Weekend was initially designed to help give our merchants a boost during a slower time of year,” marketing coordinator Kara de Alvare wrote in a statement. “But it’s really grown into something much bigger than that.

"Some women have been attending every year since 2009 who tell us how much this weekend means to them each year. For so many women, Girlfriends Weekend provides a very rare opportunity for them to finally relax, reconnect and recharge — and we’re honored to be able to provide that opportunity here."

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, attendees can enjoy a complimentary mimosa at the Courtyard by Marriott on Eighth Street while picking up name badges, swag bags and event tickets. The rest of the day is devoted to shopping, in-store activities and exclusive classes.

Friday night features live local music at several downtown bars and restaurants, with drink specials for attendees. Saturday morning will hold the usual breakfast and fashion show at the recently remodeled Haworth Hotel. The show highlights spring collections from downtown's locally-owned boutiques. Tickets to the fashion show are $25 with registration.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

That night, a Luau Party will take place at Holland Civic Center, with a DJ, free photo booth, cash bar and live entertainment. Tickets to the luau are $10 with registration.

Advance registration is required through girlfriendsweekend.org. Overnight accommodations aren't included.

— Contact editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.