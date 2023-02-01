Federal appeals court rules in favor of nuclear waste storage project in West Texas

A project to store spent nuclear fuel rods at a facility along the New Mexico-Texas border could be closer to operation after a federal court denied a series of oppositions from environmental watchdog groups seeking to block a federal license.

Interim Storage Partners proposed building the storage site to hold up to 40,000 metric tons of waste as an expansion of the existing Waste Control Specialists facility in Andrews, Texas and received a license in 2021 from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

The issuance triggered appeals filed by groups the Sierra Club, Beyond Nuclear and Don’t Waste Michigan, which were denied, and the cases were closed Jan. 25 by the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit.

Cases filed by the States of Texas and New Mexico, which argued like the groups that the license issuance and proposed project would unduly impact local industries like agriculture and oil and gas in both states, remained open as of Tuesday, according to court records.

The Texas and New Mexico cases were awaiting rulings in New Orleans and Denver federal courts, respectively.

In denying the environmental groups’ appeals, the court asserted the NRC acted correctly in issuing the license, providing opportunity for contentions to be filed during the licensing process ahead of its issuance.

NRC spokesman Scott Burnell declined to comment further on the judgement.

“The agency has nothing to add to the court’s decision,” he said via email.

Contentions from the petitioners that argued the license would require the federal government take ownership of the waste, a potential violation of the Nuclear Waste Policy Act (NWPA), were denied by the court which argued the license stated Interim Storage Partners must either contract with a private entity or the U.S. Department of Energy as titled holders of the waste.

“All parties agree that DOE would violate the NWPA by taking title to and transporting spent nuclear fuel to the facility,” read the judgement, “But, by ignoring the possibility of private ownership, Beyond Nuclear’s contention failed on its face.”

The court also argued the NRC’s environmental analysis was adequate to move forward with the license, despite arguments from the petitioners that it failed to fully account for environmental impacts of transporting and storing the waste.

“The environmental report contained adequate consideration and discussion of the storage facility’s environmental impacts; and the Board and Commission took the requisite 'hard look' at the environmental impacts,” the judgement read.

As the arguments were ruled "meritless" and previously denied standing by the NRC’s Atomic Safety and Licensing Board during the licensing process, the court found the groups could not intervene in the case.

Beyond Nuclear attorney Diane Curran, said the ruling came under a “technicality,” that the group hoped to address in another case against a similar, but larger facility in New Mexico.

That proposal by Holtec International would store up to 170,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel at a facility to be built in southeast New Mexico, near the Eddy-Lea County Line.

The NRC said Jan. 26 it planned to issue a license decision for Holtec in March.

Curran said Beyond Nuclear raised the same contention against the Holtec project: that it would require the federal government take title to the waste.

“While we’re disappointed that the Court of Appeals focused on a procedural technicality in its recent judgment, that technicality is not at issue in the companion Holtec case, where we raised the same claim: that the NRC cannot issue a license with an unlawful provision authorizing federal ownership of privately generated nuclear waste,” Curran said.

Opposition to the projects also came from officials and lawmakers from both states, with Texas last year passing a bill that would block spent nuclear fuel storage.

In New Mexico, a bill introduced during this year’s legislative session to ban any such facility without state consent was recently advanced by the Senate Conservation Committee on a 6-1 vote and was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration before a vote on the Senate Floor.

And cities and counties on both sides of the border expressed concerns over the proposals, with county commissioners from Bernalillo and Dona Ana – New Mexico’s two biggest counties – recently passing resolutions in opposition, joining Fort Worth, Texas and other cities in that state.

The Bernalillo County resolution not only opposed transporting the waste through the county, both to and from the site, but also called on lawmakers to pass a bill to block its construction.

“The Board of County Commissioners opposes the transport of high-level nuclear waste through Bernalillo County and the construction and operation of a Consolidated Interim Storage Facility (CISF) in New Mexico, and furthermore, the Board requests the New Mexico Legislature and Governor pass legislation prohibiting the construction of a high-level nuclear waste facility in New Mexico,” read the Jan. 24. resolution.

