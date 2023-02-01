Man who died in Wausaukee apartment fire identified

A 41-year-old man who authorities said died in an apartment fire has now been formally identified.

The Marinette County Sheriff said in a news release that Justin Delain died as a result of the fire, according to an autopsy performed Tuesday.

The fire happened in an apartment on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee on Jan. 23 .

At the request of the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal at the Wisconsin Department of Justice -- Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist in the investigation.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office and DCI are conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.