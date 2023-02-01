Read full article on original website
Fargo Force Star Winger Cole Knuble Has Been Named the USHL’s Forward of the Week
Another week, another weekly honor for a Fargo Force star. This week it’s Cole Knuble being honored as the USHL’s Forward of the Week. This past week he helped lead the Force to a pair of victories over the Tri-City Storm at the Frosty Cup in Frisco, Texas. On Thursday night Fargo overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period, ultimately winning 4-3 in overtime thanks to a Cole Knuble game-winning goal. Then on Friday evening Knuble dominated the Storm with two goals and two assists in a 6-3 Force victory. Once the dust settled Fargo not only won both contests, but Knuble ended up with five points on three goals and two assists.
Fargo Davies BBB HC Bart Manson Breaks Down How His Tight Knit Team Is Leading The EDC
Fargo Davies boys basketball head coach Bart Manson joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He discussed a tight race in the EDC, which players are breaking out for the Eagles, and more!
2-04-23 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show… Saturday Morning Scoreboard. 9:34 - 9:47 – Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic breakdown (Magic won 127-120) Austin Rivers fights Mo Bamba... Thoughts?. 9:50 - 9:58:50 – College Football...
