Another week, another weekly honor for a Fargo Force star. This week it’s Cole Knuble being honored as the USHL’s Forward of the Week. This past week he helped lead the Force to a pair of victories over the Tri-City Storm at the Frosty Cup in Frisco, Texas. On Thursday night Fargo overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period, ultimately winning 4-3 in overtime thanks to a Cole Knuble game-winning goal. Then on Friday evening Knuble dominated the Storm with two goals and two assists in a 6-3 Force victory. Once the dust settled Fargo not only won both contests, but Knuble ended up with five points on three goals and two assists.

