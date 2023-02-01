ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago

Fresh off the tails of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Dave Bautista stars alongside Jonathan Groff , Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge in the new apocalyptic horror flick, Knock at the Cabin .

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan ( The Sixth Sense, Split), this movie is about a young girl and her parents vacationing in a remote cabin as they are directed by a group of armed strangers to sacrifice one member of their family in an effort to prevent the apocalypse.

Where can you watch Knock at the Cabin? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

WHERE TO WATCH KNOCK AT THE CABIN:

As of now, the only way to watch Knock at the Cabin is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 3. You can find a local showing on Fandango . Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon , Apple and YouTube , or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

WHEN WILL KNOCK AT THE CABIN BE ON PEACOCK?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Knock at the Cabin , we can estimate when it could head to Peacock based on another Universal Pictures movie.

Ticket to Paradise , which hit theaters on Oct. 21, became available to stream on Peacock on Dec. 9 — a little over 45 days after its theatrical release. If Knock at the Cabin follows the same pattern, it could make its way to the platform by late March. However, other movies like Nope took more than 100 days, so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

WILL KNOCK AT THE CABIN BE ON HBO MAX?

No, Knock at the Cabin will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released its movies on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, they have since stopped and have implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

WILL KNOCK AT THE CABIN BE ON NETFLIX?

No, Knock at the Cabin will not be available on Netflix — at least not anytime soon, since it will be heading straight to Peacock after its theatrical release. In the meantime, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

