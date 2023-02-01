ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case

By Malaysia McCoy
 3 days ago

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023.

Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case:

  • Logan Delena, 27
  • Blake Menefee, 20
  • Susan Zeringue, 40
  • Sidney Nelson, 39
  • Raven Guidry, 32
  • Jerry Benoit, 33
  • Elcee Guillard, 36
  • Richard Morris, 38

Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana .

These individuals face charges within the jurisdictions they were arrested as well as any brought against them by the Vicksburg Police Department.

Investigators said Ouzts’ vehicle, a GMC Sierra pickup truck, was recovered, along with some of his personal belongings. He was taken to a Gulf Coast hospital for observation and treatment.

More information will be provided at a later time, according to police.

